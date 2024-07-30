Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Pagani Utopia Roadster makes its Monterey Car Week debut

Pagani’s follow-up to its Utopia flagship has lost its roof but none of the glamour

by: Jordan Katsianis
19 Aug 2024
Pagani Utopia Roadster on display at 2024 Monterey Car Week - front 3/4 static38

The ultra high-end supercar market now has a new open-top player, with legendary Italian manufacturer Pagani revealing its new Utopia Roadster at the 2024 Monterey Car Week. The convertible variant is just as extreme as the coupe, and promises no compromises when it comes to handling or speed. The price is pretty extreme, too, starting from 3.1-million euros.

Just as with the Coupe, Pagani’s history in composite innovation is on full display here, with the Roadster sharing its cutting-edge carbon tub with its sibling. Of course, Utopia isn’t built with just any carbon fibre, but a clever cocktail of materials that include metallic or composite strands that add extra strength to what is already a very stiff material. 

Pagani is quoting an identical 1,280kg weight figure for the Roadster, despite the extra hardware associated with the roof. The roof panel itself is a removable hardtop, and will bring in the sunshine even when in place as it’s partly made from a transparent material.

Pagani Utopia Roadster on display at 2024 Monterey Car Week - interior38

Under the engine cover sits the same AMG-built twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12. While AMG does still manufacture V12 engines for a small number of its own models, the unit found in Pagani’s Utopia is almost completely bespoke. 

Peak power is rated at 851bhp, with a huge 1,100Nm of torque going to the rear wheels via a seven-speed manual transmission developed in conjunction with XTrac. A seven-speed semi-automatic is also available, which Pagani says will shift ratios even faster.

Pagani has fitted its own electronically controlled limited-slip differential to the rear axle, and a specifically tuned stability and traction-control system. 

As with almost every part of a Pagani, each mechanical element is designed as if it were its own individual sculpture, such as the gold, powder-coated suspension mounts, which support a clever active suspension system.

The wheels are a staggered set of 21 and 22-inch forged alloys that can be fitted with optional carbon aero-inserts that help streamline the already slippery body. These are wrapped with the latest generation of Pirelli ‘Cyber’ Trofeo RS tyres, which are capable of directly feeding back data to the car’s computer in regards to tyre temperature and wear levels. 

Pagani Utopia Roadster on display at 2024 Monterey Car Week - rear static38

The exterior design is very similar to the coupe, looking almost seamless in its transition to open-top Roadster. Each will be designed to the owner’s specification, but the specific car that will be revealed on the lawns of California will be finished with an exposed carbon fibre body with a deep red tint – an option that’s expected to cost hundreds of thousands of pounds. 

The same obsessive attention to detail is seen in the cabin, where Pagani’s designers have integrated multiple analogue dials and physical switches in place of touchscreens. The steering wheel is a particular highlight, as the structure of the wheel itself is milled from a single 43kg block of aluminium down to just 1.6kg, which is then festooned with switches and wrapped in the high quality automotive leather. 

Alongside the Roadster’s debut is a new Sport Package available for both bodystyles. This includes new seats constructed from Pagani’s unique CarboTitanium material, plus a full titanium exhaust system. There are also a range of other items finished in CarboTitanium, including the gear knob, paddles (where fitted), floor mats, front aerofoils and the roof panel.

Pagani has not confirmed how many Utopia Roadsters will be built, but we expect it to mirror the Coupe, which will top out at 99 units. Beyond this, expect various special editions and plenty of bespoke commissions – something that’s become a staple of the Pagani brand over its auspicious history. 

Now take a look at the best convertible cars and cabriolets...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

