Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Peugeot 208, 2008, 3008 and others in line for high value ‘Plus’ versions

Expect better value ‘Plus’ versions of cars such as the 208, 2008 and 3008, as Peugeot seeks to compete with better-equipped rivals

By:Phil McNamara
23 Sep 2026
Peugeot E-208 - front cornering

Peugeot will launch a massive value drive across its portfolio, boosting the equipment levels on its cars to enhance their consumer appeal.

The brand’s ‘Recharge’ programme kicks off in October 2026, rolling out across Europe and with the UK line-up also set to benefit later in the year. “Recharge is about giving additional equipment to our range, in order to bring [them] to the level of our competitors,” said Peugeot CEO Alain Favey at the E-208 GTi’s launch in Scotland. “We will introduce a new range of cars with the suffix ‘Plus’, [to indicate] there is additional equipment in these cars that brings [up] the product spec.”

Peugeot is struggling with an ageing range of small and midsize hatches. In bygone years the lineup was very successful at luring many car buyers up to the top-spec GT and GT Premium trims. Now, with fully loaded Chinese competitors offering goodies such as standard keyless entry, surround cameras relayed on big digital displays, powered tailgates and heated seats, the Peugeot value proposition is under fire. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We look at the Chinese, but we also look at our direct competitors which for example could be Volkswagen or Toyota,” the boss told Auto Express. “We believe doing this exercise will make our cars more competitive; bringing the spec back to the right level will definitely support a stronger residual value quickly [too].” 

That in turn should trigger a drop in lease rates, as there will be less depreciation for customers’ monthly rentals to pay off.  

On the current Peugeot 208 100 S&S supermini, a buyer has to migrate from the £18,995 entry-level Style model to the £23,195 GT to get a highly prized rear parking camera and keyless entry. It’s a similar story on the 3008 hybrid 145, with buyers needing to cough up an extra £3,250 for the heated seats and powered tailgate of GT trims. 

Peugeot UK is still working on the final details of which models and which trims will be enhanced, and when the spec boost will start. It’s a tactic employed by Stellantis stablemate Vauxhall, which has launched ‘Yes Edition’ versions of the Corsa and Mokka, boosting the specs of the entry-level cars.

It should provide a much needed tonic: Peugeot’s Europe-wide new car registrations, including the UK, dipped 5 per cent in the first six months of the year. Vauxhall/Opel’s climbed 11 per cent, in comparison.   

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026
Peugeot GTi future: hybrid power could be coming, but no hot SUVs
New Peugeot E-208 GTi and 205 GTi - front action

Peugeot GTi future: hybrid power could be coming, but no hot SUVs

The electric hot hatch costs £34,995 and lands in the UK next year. We ask Peugeot CEO Alain Favey if a hybrid or SUV GTi will follow it
News
5 Aug 2026
Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
5 Aug 2026
No new Peugeot 106: Brand plans 7 fresh models but no cheap city car
Peugeot 106

No new Peugeot 106: Brand plans 7 fresh models but no cheap city car

Peugeot CEO Alain Favey tells Auto Express that although he’d love a car to replace the beloved 104 and 106, his priorities lie elsewhere
News
7 Jul 2026

Most Popular

Range Rover Electric and Dacia Spring are EV extremes but I've found the sweet spot
Opinion - EV sweet spot

Range Rover Electric and Dacia Spring are EV extremes but I've found the sweet spot

Mike Rutherford believes he's figured out the trick to getting the best EV bargain
Opinion
20 Sep 2026
New Renault 5 updates unlock more range, but the price stays the same
2026 Renault 5 update - front overhead

New Renault 5 updates unlock more range, but the price stays the same

Clever tweaks have unlocked greater efficiency, plus buyers have more scope for customisation
News
22 Sep 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content