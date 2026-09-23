Peugeot will launch a massive value drive across its portfolio, boosting the equipment levels on its cars to enhance their consumer appeal.

The brand’s ‘Recharge’ programme kicks off in October 2026, rolling out across Europe and with the UK line-up also set to benefit later in the year. “Recharge is about giving additional equipment to our range, in order to bring [them] to the level of our competitors,” said Peugeot CEO Alain Favey at the E-208 GTi’s launch in Scotland. “We will introduce a new range of cars with the suffix ‘Plus’, [to indicate] there is additional equipment in these cars that brings [up] the product spec.”

Peugeot is struggling with an ageing range of small and midsize hatches. In bygone years the lineup was very successful at luring many car buyers up to the top-spec GT and GT Premium trims. Now, with fully loaded Chinese competitors offering goodies such as standard keyless entry, surround cameras relayed on big digital displays, powered tailgates and heated seats, the Peugeot value proposition is under fire.

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“We look at the Chinese, but we also look at our direct competitors which for example could be Volkswagen or Toyota,” the boss told Auto Express. “We believe doing this exercise will make our cars more competitive; bringing the spec back to the right level will definitely support a stronger residual value quickly [too].”

That in turn should trigger a drop in lease rates, as there will be less depreciation for customers’ monthly rentals to pay off.

On the current Peugeot 208 100 S&S supermini, a buyer has to migrate from the £18,995 entry-level Style model to the £23,195 GT to get a highly prized rear parking camera and keyless entry. It’s a similar story on the 3008 hybrid 145, with buyers needing to cough up an extra £3,250 for the heated seats and powered tailgate of GT trims.

Peugeot UK is still working on the final details of which models and which trims will be enhanced, and when the spec boost will start. It’s a tactic employed by Stellantis stablemate Vauxhall, which has launched ‘Yes Edition’ versions of the Corsa and Mokka, boosting the specs of the entry-level cars.

It should provide a much needed tonic: Peugeot’s Europe-wide new car registrations, including the UK, dipped 5 per cent in the first six months of the year. Vauxhall/Opel’s climbed 11 per cent, in comparison.

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