New Pininfarina Battista Reversario hypercar is the Yin to the Anniversario’s Yang

Since the Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar started production in 2022 there have been a series of special edition versions trotted out by the brand. The latest comes in the form of the unique Pininfarina Battista Reversario.

Created for one of Pininfarina’s best Battista customers, who already owns one of the five-strong Anniversario series cars that were first revealed in 2020 to celebrate the Pininfarina brand’s 90th birthday, the Reversario is described as “a tribute that looks into the future”. The Italian firm added that the client was “inspired by the concept of Yin and Yang” and the idea of balance.

In a bid to achieve the desired equilibrium, the Battista Reversario features a one-off contrasting colour scheme to the Anniversario cars. Instead of having white (Bianco Sestriere) paint on the upper section of the bodywork and grey (Grigio Antonelliano) for the lower section like the Anniversario, the Reversario has white low down and grey above. The thin blue wraparound line remains.

Inside, there’s white upholstery instead of black upholstery, although the blue stitching and seatbelts are carried over from the Anniversario. There’s also Reversario badging with a mirrored effect.

Performance is identical to every other Battista. There’s a T-shaped 120kWh battery sourced from Rimac with the four-electric motor setup also taken from the Croatian EV hypercar experts. That means there’s 1,874bhp and 2,300Nm of torque on board for a 1.86-second 0-62mph time and just as astonishing - a 4.49-second time for the 0-124mph blast.

Pricing, like the client’s identity, has not been revealed, but with the Anniversario costing 2.6m euros back in 2020 (roughly £2.2m), the Reversario should eclipse that figure by some distance. The Reversario is the latest special edition of the Battista - the standard car itself limited to only 150 units in total. The Edizione Nino Farina was revealed last year to pay tribute to the first Formula One World Champion, Nino Farina, who was also Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina’s nephew.

