Best European travel kits 2025

If you are joining the thousands of Brits heading off to Europe this summer in your car, you will need to be prepared. In addition to packing your swimming costume, sunscreen and a copy of Auto Express, you’ll need to think about how to ensure your car is legal on the continent.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Besides paperwork, there are a few emergency items that are compulsory in Europe but are not required in the UK, although it would be sensible to always keep many of these items in your car.

The neatest and cheapest way is to buy a European travel kit, which puts everything you need into a holdall that can be kept in the boot. Getting it before you go will save you a fortune compared with a panic purchase at the port.

We compared six of the best to see which offers the best combination of contents, quality and value for money.

How we tested

We were looking for packs which would be legal in the European countries British motorists most commonly visit – namely France, Spain and Germany.

For this we expected them to have the bare minimum of a warning triangle, UK sticker, high-vis vest and basic first aid kit, all contained in a bag. Any extras on top of this that would be useful in an emergency gained additional points.