Best digital multimeters 2024/2025

Electrical problems are both common and difficult to diagnose. Poor earths, broken wires and dodgy batteries can all cause havoc and take hours to trace, even on fairly simple cars.

This makes a good multimeter an essential piece of equipment in any DIY mechanic’s tool kit. Even the most basic testers will sense voltage so you can check if a wire is getting power, and continuity so you can test if a circuit is complete, or an earth ground is sound.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A resistance gauge is also useful for checking proportional switches, such as those for heater controls.

How we tested

We were looking for multimeters that make life easier for a DIY car fixer. Automatic sensors were preferred because of their simplicity, but we also liked a manual back-up selector for situations where you might want a different measurement.

Backlighting makes for effortless meter reading in dark footwells and engine bays, while longer cables and props mean you won’t struggle to hold it in tight places. Cable storage or a case helps keep your toolbox tidy too. Finally, we took price into account.

Verdict

When it comes down to the wire, it’s the TESMEN multimeter we will be reaching for. Its compact size, useful features and easy-to-use tech make it unbeatable, and the price is the icing on the cake.