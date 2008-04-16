Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best digital multimeters 2024/2025

Which of these multimeters makes electrical fault finding the easiest?

By:Tom Barnard
25 Nov 2024
Multimeter testing7

Electrical problems are both common and difficult to diagnose. Poor earths, broken wires and dodgy batteries can all cause havoc and take hours to trace, even on fairly simple cars.

This makes a good multimeter an essential piece of equipment in any DIY mechanic’s tool kit. Even the most basic testers will sense voltage so you can check if a wire is getting power, and continuity so you can test if a circuit is complete, or an earth ground is sound. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A resistance gauge is also useful for checking proportional switches, such  as those for heater controls.

How we tested

We were looking for multimeters that make life easier for a DIY car fixer. Automatic sensors were preferred because of their simplicity, but we also liked a manual back-up selector for situations where you might want  a different measurement.

Backlighting makes for effortless meter reading in dark footwells and engine bays, while longer cables and props mean you won’t struggle to hold  it in tight places. Cable storage or a case helps keep your toolbox tidy too. Finally, we took price into account.

Verdict

When it comes down to the  wire, it’s the TESMEN multimeter we will be reaching for. Its compact size, useful features and easy-to-use tech make it unbeatable, and the price is  the icing on the cake.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The LAP AC/DC Digital Multimeter is similarly smart and tough. For more professional users, the Draper DMM404 has all you need – at a price.

Best digital multimeters

TESMEN TM-510 Digital Multimeter

TESMEN TM-5107
  • Price: around £17  
  • Rating: 5 stars
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

It’s not just the low price that makes the TESMEN a winner here. The compact unit is encased in a tough plastic shell, and is brilliantly easy to use in automotive environments, with no dial to play with. It relies on buttons and a backlit display that is more comprehensive than any rival’s here.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Smart Auto Mode instantly switched between our measurement tasks, without the need for manual inputs, while overall practicality is boosted with the inclusion of a torch function and a fabric storage case.

Buy now from Amazon

LAP AC/DC Digital Multimeter

LAP AC/DC7
  • Price: around £33  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Contact: screwfix.com

The LAP is delightfully simple and easy to use, thanks to a Smart mode that automatically selects the appropriate function as soon as you apply the probes to points you want to test. There’s also the option to manually select the measurement you need via a dial.

We loved the tough cushioned case, the large stand to hold it steady on the workbench, and slots to store the cable’s probes. However, it doesn’t look to  be particularly great value  compared with the winning TESMEN unit.

Draper DMM404 Auto & Manual Ranging Digital Multimeter 

Draper DMM4047
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The larger of the two Drapers in this test has the highest price, which means it might only appeal to regular users.

Still, you get your money’s worth, with plenty of features that will appeal to both automotive and domestic DIY enthusiasts. The big display is backlit and clear to read, showing results for voltage, current, resistance, diode and continuity testing.

It also has a stand and storage for the cable probes, although they don’t fit very well. Thankfully, there’s a case to keep them tidy.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

TIS 258 Digital Multimeter

TIS 2587

There’s nothing much wrong with the TIS 258, especially with it being well priced compared with most rivals in this test. It has a separate temperature probe, backlight, stand, and storage clips for the probes. The cables are an impressive 88cm long too, second only to the Draper DMM404.

However, it feels old fashioned to  use, with manual selections via a  dial. It irritatingly defaults to AC measurements as well.

Buy now from Amazon

Draper DMM300 Automotive Multimeter

Draper DMM3007

The DMM300 looks like it could be a winner on paper because it has automotive-specific functions, such as the ability to read engine revs. Unfortunately, the clamp needed to measure this is a £35 extra.

Judged purely as  a multimeter, the Draper scores with a case, stand and backlight, but there’s little else  to make us recommend it – especially at the price.

Buy now from Amazon

Sealey MM20 8-Function Digital Multimeter

Sealey MM207
  • Price: around £24  
  • Rating: 2.5 stars
  • Contact: sealey.co.uk

On the plus side, the MM20 is comfortable to hold, and the tough case feels as though it is designed to survive life in a garage. There’s a separate lead to measure temperature too.

But it relies entirely on manual selection of functions, the display is small, and there is no backlight or probe storage. Also, the continuity test’s buzzer is barely audible, and the unit has the shortest cables in this test.

Buy now from Amazon

Be prepared! Take a look at our winter car checklist...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026
BMW 3 Series &#039;Neue Klasse&#039; render (watermarked) - front

New BMW 3 Series to pioneer German brand’s bold design change in 2026

The design of the EV and ICE 3 Series will remain true to the show-stopping Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed last year
News
20 Nov 2024
Best used cars to buy 2024
Best used cars 2024

Best used cars to buy 2024

From city cars to large SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
22 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content