Best first aid kits 2024

No one wants to suffer any sort of injury while travelling, but when you do, it pays to have a first aid kit to hand. In some European countries it is not just wise, but a legal requirement to have one in the car at all times.

Sourcing a first aid kit for your car should not just be about staying legal, though, because you also want it to do the job when it’s pressed into service.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So which is the one to slip into that boot cubbyhole for the day you hope will never come? We opened eight first aid kits to find out which will be your best bet should the worst happen.

How we tested them

First aid kits are commonly used on relatively minor ailments, such as burns, bruises, cuts and scrapes, so we focused our marking in the test to reflect this.

There is no official standard for what each kit should contain, but ideally the case should be in the internationally accepted green with a white cross.

While a hard plastic case isn’t as easy to store, it will protect the contents better than a soft bag and will often also provide a handy working surface.

We looked for a well balanced selection of dressings and bandages, with tape or pins to keep them secure, plus good scissors or shears for cutting dressings or clothing. We balanced all these factors against the best prices we could find on the internet for each kit.

Reviews

Sealey Medium First Aid Kit SFA01M