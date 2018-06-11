Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best car sun shades 2025

Which blind best keeps things cool while shielding the sun’s heat and rays?

By:Tom Barnard
25 Aug 2025
Best car sun shades 2025 - How we tested sun shades7

While the sun is usually a welcome sight in Britain, it can make life uncomfortable for your passengers in a car. The rays warm up the cabin, making it difficult for children to sleep and teenagers to see the screens on electronic devices. That could make a long journey miserable for the driver, too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s a huge variety of sun shades available to make summer drives more bearable for everyone in the car. Some shades are tailor made to an individual car and can be costly, but for this test we looked at cheaper, universal options that can be fitted to any model and moved between them. 

All the products we tested cost less than £15, and can be slipped over the door or mounted straight on the glass. Which puts rivals in the shade?

How we tested

We were looking for shades that could provide protection from bright sunlight and then be quickly removed or shifted to make the interior less gloomy at night or in dull weather. 

We looked at universal shades from various sources that could fit a range of cars. We tested them on the rear windows of a Fiat Panda, Ford Puma and Vauxhall Grandland, then scored them for ease of use, quality and value.

Halfords Roller Sun Shades

Best car sun shades 2025 - Halford roller7
  • Price: around £7 (twin pack)  
  • Size: 49cm x 41cm
  • Rating: 5 stars  
  • Contact: halfords.com
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Zoe

2022 Renault

Zoe

21,857 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £12,200
View Zoe
Zoe

2020 Renault

Zoe

6,774 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £9,800
View Zoe
3

2022 Mazda

3

77,859 milesManualPetrol2.0L

Cash £10,300
View 3
Range Rover Evoque

2015 Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

94,809 milesAutomaticDiesel2.2L

Cash £9,950
View Range Rover Evoque

Halfords has a huge selection of sun blinds, ranging from basic black mesh panels to highly decorated blinds to keep the kids happy. But these roller shades stood out as particularly good value for money, at £7 for a pair. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It was difficult to find fault with them. The tops can be fixed using suction pads or hooked over the glass for extra security. The blinds can then be pulled down to reveal thick mesh, which blocked all the harmful rays but allowed us to see out. There’s also a simple button to retract the mesh back into the housing.

Buy now from Halfords

Halfords Pop Up Cling Shades

Best car sun shades 2025 - Halfords cling7
  • Price: around £6.60 (twin pack)  
  • Size: 49cm x 30cm
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Contact: halfords.com

It’s another podium place for Halfords with these innovative shades, which worked much more effectively than we expected. One side of the panels is made of a soft vinyl material that is similar to old-fashioned window stickers used by car dealers’ tax disc holders. They cling to the glass securely without needing glue. They look a little scruffy once in place, but their main advantage is that the Halfords shades can be folded easily and stored in the door pockets when they are not needed. They are a little on the pricey side, though.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Halfords

Ram Car Side Window Sun Shade

Best car sun shades 2025 - Ram7
  • Price: around £5.99 (twin pack)  
  • Size: 110cm x 50cm
  • Rating: 4 stars  
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

Amazon’s best-selling Rams represent the hood-style shades in this test. Instead of fixing on the inside on the window, these enclose the entire top of the door. This ensures there are no gaps in the coverage and also means you can wind the windows down on most cars without worrying about flies infiltrating the interior. Bear in mind they won’t work on a car without rear doors or frameless windows, though. They were also baggy on the Panda and Puma’s smaller windows and create more drag when you drive.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

Munchkin Brica Sun Safety Roller Shade

Best car sun shades 2025 - Brica7
  • Price: around £7.59 (single)  
  • Size: 48cm x 38cm
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: boots.co.uk

This single shade works in the same way as our winners, but it feels like a step up in quality. It also features a “White Hot” patented heat alert, with a reactive spot that turns white when the car is too warm inside. While likeable, the Brica is on the small side and the spring retraction is alarmingly keen. It’s also hard to justify a price for one, which is higher than for a pair of the Halfords shades.

Caramaz Car Window Sun Shade

Best car sun shades 2025 - Carmaz7
  • Price: around £9.99 (twin pack)  
  • Size: 51cm x 31cm
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Another Amazon best seller, the shades in this Caramaz twin pack use the common suction pad fixing method. The panels are longer and darker than cheaper rivals, which means they block out more of the sun’s harmful rays once they’re fitted. The shades can be quickly folded and stored in a supplied bag, too. But the Caramaz blinds are let down by suction cup clips that aren’t up to the job of holding the panel in place. It means it’s difficult to justify the price.

Buy now from Amazon

Carkit Sun Shade Set

Best car sun shades 2025 - Carkit7
  • Price: around £1.99 (twin pack)
  • Size: 45cm x 35cm  
  • Rating: 3 stars
  • Contact: therange.co.uk

Shades don’t get any cheaper than this pair we found in The Range. As you’d expect, the quality feels poor, with a cheap, thin material. The packaging suggested suction pads were included, but none were, and the dimensions on the label were wildly optimistic, too. But wedged into place on the top and bottom of the door frame, they did the job at a price that makes them virtually disposable.

Verdict

It’s a one-two result for the Halfords shades in this test. Both worked well, but the roller blinds are much better value, if not as easy to store. The hood-style Rams are priced well, too, and give you total window coverage, while still allowing you to wind down the glass for ventilation.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £14,480Avg. savings £1,864 off RRP*Used from £7,850
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £5,028 off RRP*Used from £11,995
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £38,140Avg. savings £3,019 off RRP*Used from £10,195
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £3,343 off RRP*Used from £9,595
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New 2027 Vauxhall Corsa aiming to set the supermini standard
New 2027 Vauxhall Corsa exclusive image

New 2027 Vauxhall Corsa aiming to set the supermini standard

We’ve got all the gossip on Vauxhall’s all-new Corsa coming in 2027, and it might finally shake off its conservative image
News
22 Aug 2025
The future of Skoda: CEO talks new cars and how it beat BMW
The future of Skoda

The future of Skoda: CEO talks new cars and how it beat BMW

We’re not at peak Skoda yet – a flagship electric SUV and a small hatch will soon boost the line-up explains CEO Klaus Zellmer, in a long chat with Au…
News
23 Aug 2025
We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive
Frustrating modern cars - Opinion, Dean Gibson

We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive

Senior test editor Dean Gibson thinks that modern cars are becoming too complex and frustrating, signalling the end of ‘peak car’
Opinion
20 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content