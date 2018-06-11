Best car sun shades 2025

While the sun is usually a welcome sight in Britain, it can make life uncomfortable for your passengers in a car. The rays warm up the cabin, making it difficult for children to sleep and teenagers to see the screens on electronic devices. That could make a long journey miserable for the driver, too.

There’s a huge variety of sun shades available to make summer drives more bearable for everyone in the car. Some shades are tailor made to an individual car and can be costly, but for this test we looked at cheaper, universal options that can be fitted to any model and moved between them.

All the products we tested cost less than £15, and can be slipped over the door or mounted straight on the glass. Which puts rivals in the shade?

How we tested

We were looking for shades that could provide protection from bright sunlight and then be quickly removed or shifted to make the interior less gloomy at night or in dull weather.

We looked at universal shades from various sources that could fit a range of cars. We tested them on the rear windows of a Fiat Panda, Ford Puma and Vauxhall Grandland, then scored them for ease of use, quality and value.

Halfords Roller Sun Shades