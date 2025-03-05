Best dehumidifier pouches 2025

It seems impossible to escape the damp during the winter months. Even if your car is completely watertight, you’ll inevitably enter it with wet coats and boots, drenching the carpet and fabrics.

Older cars with worn door seals and blocked drain holes may have more serious soakings when it rains. Left unchecked, this dampness can cause a serious outbreak of mildew, and even on a car that’s used regularly the moisture in the air forces you to spend an extra few minutes demisting the windows before every journey.

To fight the fog, we tried seven dehumidifiers that can be left in your car. These work in exactly the same way as the little sachets you find in boxes containing delicate electronics, using gels and crystals to absorb any moisture from the air.

We tried disposable types and reusable pouches that can be taken out of the car and dried out. So, which will we name as our champ of the damp?

How we tested them

These products are never going to be as effective as a powered dehumidifier or even keeping your windows open on a warm day, but we expect them to make a noticeable difference in a car that has to be left closed.