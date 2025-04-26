Best all-purpose cleaners 2025

There are a multitude of lotions and potions on the market designed to clean specific car parts, but an all-purpose cleaner, or APC, can take the place of several concoctions. The best will be able to tackle fabrics for the upholstery, carpets and headlining inside the cabin, along with the plastics and vinyl that line other parts of a car’s interior. They should also be able to wipe away years of grime from steering wheels, switches and other parts.

For this test we concentrated mainly on the interior cleaning ability of the APCs, but extra points were awarded

if they were also labelled for exterior parts of the car. Which jack of all trades mastered our cleaning tests?

How we tested them

We expect APCs to be able to clean different fabrics in addition to hard and soft-plastic surfaces. We marked a sample of boot floor carpet, leather and hard vinyl with a combination of make up, coffee and soot. They were then treated with the APCs, as per the maker’s instructions.

A second test was carried out on the interior of a MINI to see how they worked across a variety of other materials. If the products stated they could be used on external parts, we tested them on black gloss paint to look for residues.

Verdict

VP’s Cleanse-It wiped its way through all of our tests and is great value, so it takes the Best Buy trophy. The Armor All Multi-Purpose Cleaner is less of an investment and works almost as well as the winner. The third-placed Autoglym APC also proved great inside and out.

VP Cleanse-It