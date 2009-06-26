Best solar chargers for car batteries 2024

The approaching winter means that anyone lucky enough to have a ‘fun’ car for the warmer months will be thinking about tucking it up in storage until spring. Many others will find that the colder weather will kill weaker car batteries in little-used cars.

In an ideal world you’d keep your battery topped up with a charger plugged into a mains supply, but that’s not an option if your garage is off grid or you park on the street.

Which is where a solar maintainer could come in handy. These are not designed to charge a flat battery but should help with the natural discharging and power used by alarms, dash cams and clocks. So which of these six solutions is the one to keep your car battery topped up?

How we tested

We tested the effectiveness of the panels by attaching them to multimeters and measuring the output in natural sunlight, both when sunny and with overcast skies. We also checked the conditioners would not overcharge a battery or take power out of it in darkness.

Points were also given for panels that were easy to use inside a car or offered weather protection if designed to be operated outside the vehicle, such as on a garage roof or wall. Other features such as USB ports and a choice of power connectors were also rewarded.