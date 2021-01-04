Best 12V tyre inflators 2024

Having the correct tyre pressures is a simple way to stay safe and legal, and as a bonus you can make some real savings. When your tyres are spot on, your car will stop and corner as it should and they’ll wear evenly; when pressures are too low, you’ll use more fuel and create higher emissions.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Having your own inflator to hand means you don’t have to depend on potentially inaccurate tyre pressure gauges on a forecourt, many of which charge a fee.

This test looks at inflators powered by a 12V socket. They may be a touch bulkier and more fiddly to use (with the cable dragging around the car) than cordless versions, but they’re generally cheaper and will always be ready to use.

How we tested them

Each unit was timed inflating a 15-inch tyre from 20-30psi. We checked before and after pressures for accuracy, as well as the ambient and working noise levels. We also topped up a spacesaver from 55-60psi using the same criteria.

Each was scored for its speed, accuracy and noise, and practicalities such as hose and power-cord length, connector type and ease of use. We particularly wanted to find a clear and easy-to-read display, comprehensive instructions and a programmable/auto- off function to make them easier to use.

Reviews:

Ring RTC1000 Premium Rapid Digital Tyre Inflator