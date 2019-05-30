Best fabric protectors 2024

Takeaway coffees, cold drinks, grubby fingers after a sneaky in-car burger – your vehicle’s upholstery takes a beating, and can be a pain to clean.

That’s why fabric protector sprays are a great idea. They form a hydrophobic coating over the material, which helps spills bead away rather than soaking in and staining. We’ve put eight to the test to see which are worth your money.

How we tested them

Our test stains were cold cola, hot coffee and greasy margarine. After spraying all the protectors onto our car seat according to each manufacturer’s directions, we left them for a couple of nights to cure and then attacked them with measured amounts of each of the test stains.

Advertisement - Article continues below

First and foremost, we were looking for products that work really well – where liquid instantly beads off and can be mopped up, and where nothing is allowed to make it through the coating to stain the fabric. Nasty chemical smells lost points, as did any product that changed the feel of the fabric afterwards. We also wanted something that was easy to apply, as well as being great value.

Reviews:

Dodo Juice Fabricadabra

Price: Around £14

Around £14 Size: 1 litre

1 litre Rating: 5 stars

5 stars Website: dodojuice.net

Dodo Juice successfully defends its title with the brilliant Fabricadabra. After one light coat, it shrugged off our stains as if they weren’t there – even coffee straight off the boil didn’t challenge it.