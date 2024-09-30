Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Simply Wipers review

A low cost windscreen wiper that can deliver the goods as well or better than far more expensive options…

By:Kim Adams
30 Sep 2024
Simply Wipers SFB16

Automotive product brand Simply’s new range of wiper blades look good value for money, at prices which start from £10.68 for a pair. This is about half that of some rivals and even less compared with the cost of buying from a main dealer. 

The line-up consists of the more modern, flat ‘aero’ wipers and the older-style ‘bridged’ blades. Together these designs will cover most cars. We tried a multi-fit flat blade upgrade on a Fiat Panda, following the video guides which are accessible via a QR code printed on the box. 

The carton also contains eight adaptors that cover the 10 most popular wiper arm fixing types. Our Panda uses the most common hook adaptor, so the blades slide straight on and are held securely in place with an extra clip, just like our previous test-winning Bosch blades.

We were pleasantly surprised with the Simply’s performance, too. Even when taken straight out of our test freezer, they were free of judders and smears, clearing the screen evenly. The blades were also quiet, with no wind whistle at speed. Factor in the competitive price, and they could go straight to the top of the class.

