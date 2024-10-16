Simoniz Snow Foam review

We all like nice-smelling soaps and gels when we are in the shower, so why should it be any different when cleaning your car?

Simoniz’s new Snow Foam aims to nose ahead of rivals with a Juicy Watermelon fragrance.

It does smell good without being overpowering or sickly, even if it’s used at the stronger 1:4 dilution rate suggested for heavy soiling. For lighter duties the instructions say it can be mixed in a ratio of 1:9 before being added to your snow foam lance on a pressure washer. It’s sprayed on, left for five minutes and then rinsed.

We tried both dilutions on a dirty door panel and, as you’d expect, the cleaning power at 1:4 was much better, visibly dissolving loose dirt. At the 1:9 ratio there was still a decent amount of foam produced through the pressure washer's gun but it barely made any difference to the visible dirt on our door when rinsed lightly with a hose.

The Simoniz doesn’t look bad value at £13.16 for 2.5 litres, but our current favourite from Halfords’ Advanced HP range is even cheaper, costing £9.90 for the same amount, and it is more effective – if not quite as pleasant smelling.

