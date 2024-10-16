Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Simoniz Snow Foam review

This foam works well and smells even better

By:Tom Barnard
16 Oct 2024
Simoniz Snow Foam
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

  • Price: £13.16 
  • Size: 2.5 litres 
  • Contact: simoniz.uk

We all like nice-smelling soaps and gels when we are in the shower, so why should it be any different when cleaning your car? 

Simoniz’s new Snow Foam aims to nose ahead of rivals with a Juicy Watermelon fragrance. 

It does smell good without being overpowering or sickly, even if it’s used at the stronger 1:4 dilution rate suggested for heavy soiling. For lighter duties the instructions say it can be mixed in a ratio of 1:9 before being added to your snow foam lance on a pressure washer. It’s sprayed on, left for five minutes and then rinsed. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We tried both dilutions on a dirty door panel and, as you’d expect, the cleaning power at 1:4 was much better, visibly dissolving loose dirt. At the 1:9 ratio there was still a decent amount of foam produced through the pressure washer's gun but it barely made any difference to the visible dirt on our door when rinsed lightly with a hose.

The Simoniz doesn’t look bad value at £13.16 for 2.5 litres, but our current favourite from Halfords’ Advanced HP range is even cheaper, costing £9.90 for the same amount, and it is more effective – if not quite as pleasant smelling. 

Buy now from Amazon

That's the foam taken care of, now take a look at the best snow foam lances...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month
Volkswagen Tiguan - main image

Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a great option for family buyers, especially at this price. Check out our Car Deal of the Day for October 13
News
13 Oct 2024
7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise
Tesla Model Y 7-seat

7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise

Only the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant of Tesla’s best-selling electric SUV can be ordered with seven seats
News
15 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content