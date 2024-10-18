Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Laser Tools Ratchet Ring Spanner 8-in-1 review

This 8-in-1 ratchet spanner is a great cost-effective alternative compared with multiple tool sets

By:Tom Barnard
18 Oct 2024
Laser Tools Ratchet Ring Spanner 8-in-1 (8143)
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

Our ratchet spanner test gave us the opportunity to put some alternative solutions to the test and here we look at Laser Tools’ Ratchet Ring Spanner 8-in-1.

Laser Tools is always innovating and this spanner (8143) is no exception; it has four fastener sizes at each end, two on either side switched via a sliding insert located inside the outer socket.

The sizes are clearly marked on each side. Switching is pretty easy although the smaller sizes are best moved by a tool, bolt or little finger. There’s a handy thumb lever to change direction and overall the system works well once you’ve mastered finding the size needed.

At one end there’s 13, 15, 17 and 19mm leaving 8, 10, 12 and 14mm at the other, all working off smooth 90-tooth ratchets. The sides of the 24mm-long wrench are thicker than most, making it comfortable to apply pressure and on the test rig it breezed all our tests with no signs of damage.

The big advantage of a tool such as this is that it is ideal for covering multiple sizes when storage space is limited, and it does that well. It is also pretty cost-effective compared with multiple tool sets, and there’s no compromise on quality. The only drawback is the height of the ends, which for the big sizes reaches 33mm deep and may prevent access to some fasteners. That aside, this is ideal for the tool roll or kit kept in the boot.

