Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Garmin Mini 3 dash cam review

The Garmin Mini 3 is ideal for those looking for a small and compact dash cam

By:Tom Barnard
19 Oct 2024
Garmin Mini 3 dash cam
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

If you’re driving a car with a small windscreen, such as a roadster, then size matters when choosing a dash cam. Which is where the new Garmin Mini 3 could seem like a real winner, because it is the smallest dash cam we have tried. At just 52 x 31 x 20mm, it is smaller than most car key fobs, making it easy to hide behind a rear-view mirror.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no screen, so you have to set up the Garmin up through an easy-to-use app. If you need to save footage while driving, it recognises voice commands or has a large button on the back of the camera.

The footage is only captured in 1080p, which is the minimum we’d recommend if you want to see detail such as letters and digits on number plates, but the Mini 3 has a built-in polarising lens, which does a good job of preventing glare from headlamps and reflections from your dashboard.

It can also be synchronised via the app to other Garmin dash cams, giving the option of having rear and even side views without the need for cable connections.

However, this all comes at a price. The £149.99 cost is more than for many rivals, which are only a little larger and can record in 4K resolution.

Buy now from Amazon...

Looking for the perfect dash cam? We've rounded up the best here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning, recently refreshed Hyundai Tucson N Line for only £216 per month
Facelifted Hyundai Tucson N-Line - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning, recently refreshed Hyundai Tucson N Line for only £216 per month

Less than £250 per month for the 2024 Auto Express Mid-size SUV of the Year is our incredibly tempting Deal of the Day for 15 October
News
15 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: all-new Vauxhall Grandland for less than £250 per month
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: all-new Vauxhall Grandland for less than £250 per month

The brand new, second-generation of Vauxhall’s practical family SUV is our Deal of the Day for 16 October
News
16 Oct 2024
New Range Rover Sport Electric spotted in Germany preparing for 2025 launch
Range Rover Sport Electric spy shot - front 3/4

New Range Rover Sport Electric spotted in Germany preparing for 2025 launch

The electric RR Sport will be one of four all-electric Range Rovers to arrive by 2026
News
15 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content