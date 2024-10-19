Garmin Mini 3 dash cam review

If you’re driving a car with a small windscreen, such as a roadster, then size matters when choosing a dash cam. Which is where the new Garmin Mini 3 could seem like a real winner, because it is the smallest dash cam we have tried. At just 52 x 31 x 20mm, it is smaller than most car key fobs, making it easy to hide behind a rear-view mirror.

There’s no screen, so you have to set up the Garmin up through an easy-to-use app. If you need to save footage while driving, it recognises voice commands or has a large button on the back of the camera.

The footage is only captured in 1080p, which is the minimum we’d recommend if you want to see detail such as letters and digits on number plates, but the Mini 3 has a built-in polarising lens, which does a good job of preventing glare from headlamps and reflections from your dashboard.

It can also be synchronised via the app to other Garmin dash cams, giving the option of having rear and even side views without the need for cable connections.

However, this all comes at a price. The £149.99 cost is more than for many rivals, which are only a little larger and can record in 4K resolution.

