Bluetti AC50B power station review

The Bluetti AC50B is an ideal power station for those looking to power cool boxes, tools and small electronics away from a mains power supply

By:Kim Adams
30 Oct 2024
Bluetti AC50B power pack
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

Bluetti’s AC200P impressed in our Issue 1,819 test, but it was costly and prohibitively heavy. Now there’s a smaller model.

Critically, the AC50B weighs in at less than 8kg. It’s still not something you’d want to carry that far, but much more usable than its bigger stablemate. The controls are familiar, although there’s just a display, not a touchscreen. This is partially offset by the accompanying app. 

Its output is around a third of the AC200’s at 700W, although a power-lifting mode can provide up to 1,000W for kit that requires a large initial draw. The 448kWh battery capacity restricts how long it can run power-hungry devices, but there are mains, 12V and solar charging options. It was fine with an angle grinder and cordless drill charger via the mains outlet, on top of which it charged inspection lamps and a head torch via USB-C and USB-A. 

An air fryer and Nespresso coffee maker were beyond it, although our kettle was fine, taking nine minutes to boil a litre of water. However, it did use 30 per cent of the capacity, although this is clearly displayed and there’s an indicator of how long the battery will last.

The AC50B is less capable, but much more user friendly and ideal for running cool boxes and keeping electronic kit and lights topped up away from the mains, with no risk of flattening the car battery. It is also more affordable at the current £299 price.

Kim Adams
Products editor

Kim has worked for Auto Express for more than three decades and all but a year of that time in the Products section. His current role as products editor involves managing the section’s content and team of testers plus doing some of the tests himself. 

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content