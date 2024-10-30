Bluetti AC50B power station review

Bluetti’s AC200P impressed in our Issue 1,819 test, but it was costly and prohibitively heavy. Now there’s a smaller model.

Critically, the AC50B weighs in at less than 8kg. It’s still not something you’d want to carry that far, but much more usable than its bigger stablemate. The controls are familiar, although there’s just a display, not a touchscreen. This is partially offset by the accompanying app.

Its output is around a third of the AC200’s at 700W, although a power-lifting mode can provide up to 1,000W for kit that requires a large initial draw. The 448kWh battery capacity restricts how long it can run power-hungry devices, but there are mains, 12V and solar charging options. It was fine with an angle grinder and cordless drill charger via the mains outlet, on top of which it charged inspection lamps and a head torch via USB-C and USB-A.

An air fryer and Nespresso coffee maker were beyond it, although our kettle was fine, taking nine minutes to boil a litre of water. However, it did use 30 per cent of the capacity, although this is clearly displayed and there’s an indicator of how long the battery will last.

The AC50B is less capable, but much more user friendly and ideal for running cool boxes and keeping electronic kit and lights topped up away from the mains, with no risk of flattening the car battery. It is also more affordable at the current £299 price.

