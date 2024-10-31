Ring rechargeable lamp and pad review

Price: £69.99 (RIL7100 £44.99 RIL7SINGLE £25)

The most user-friendly way to charge cordless tools is wirelessly, and we’ve been trying Ring’s latest solution, which comprises two lamps plus single and double charging pads.

The lamps are familiar designs both with 600 lumens outputs plus similar battery and LED specs. The hinged Pro RIL7100 has magnets on the base and rear, which also help to locate it on the charging dock. And it needs them because, off metal, it topples if the hinge is anything but straight.

The blade design of the Slim RIL7200 is the more versatile of the two here, and this, plus the fact it’s a fiver cheaper at £44.99, makes it our preferred option.

The beams are similarly wide and bright plus a touch whiter than that of our current test winner, the Philips Xperion 6000 Slim.

Both of the Ring offerings have battery state and charging LEDs,and IK08 and IP54 impact and weatherproof ratings plus USB-C sockets for wired charging if needed.

However, where they fall behind the Philips is in run time, with both just topping two hours while the Xperion lasted double that. That said, the charging pads work well, with USB-C input and a USB-A output to charge other devices. There are also screw holes for wall mounting plus strong magnets for attaching it to a tool chest. The two lamps locate readily on the charge point, easier than the Philips dock we’ve tried, although the RIL7200 needs to be open. The single pad is £25 and the double is £34.99.

The system and lights work well and are competitively priced, although that relatively short run time restricts them to a four-star rating.

