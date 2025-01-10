Muc-Off Cool Bag review

If the grey days of January have got you thinking about weekends away when the weather warms up, you’ll also need something to keep food and drinks cool – and we’ve been testing Muc-Off’s solution.

As we’ve seen before with the cycle kit specialist, it often thinks outside the box and its products work just as well on four wheels as two.

The same is certainly true here, because although this is called a bag, its thick, insulated fabric construction makes it much more like a box. There’s a little give in the sides and the material is soft which, combined with the fabric carry straps, makes it great to carry over longer distances. This is helped in no small part by it weighing well under 2kg when empty.

There are loads of storage options on the exterior, including a slender, postcard-sized zipped pouch and an open version for a bottle opener or similar. There are bungee straps on the top too, as well as four looped strips on the front and back. The bag is also leakproof, so it can be filled with ice, but this means having a leakproof zip, which is very stiff.

The interior is ideally designed for cans, with little wasted space. You can fit 12 in each of two layers, which can be 330 or 440ml cans, although not two of the latter on top of each other.

When we carried out an insulation test, the Muc-Off proved a match for the similarly priced Coleman 28QT Convoy. It’s not cheap at £100 for just 15 litres of storage, but it is well thought out and good to use.

