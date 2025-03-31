Laser 9055 pick-up tool review

We’ve all faced the frustration of dropping a vital bolt or nut into the abyss of an engine bay. While a DIY mechanic’s toolkit might include a claw grabber, a magnetic pick-upor a torch, sometimes you need all three.

If you’re willing to invest beyond the typical market-stall price tag of most pick-up tools, Laser’s 9055 offers a real upgrade. The 610mm flexible shaft has a spring-loaded four-prong grabber, a powerful magnet and an integrated LED light to increase your chances of recovering that awkward dropped nut.

The magnetic head can lift up to 900g – a claim we tested with an 850g steel plate, which it held easily – although it’s essential to balance the load evenly or it will drop. It’s more than enough for hefty bolts and screws.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The sturdy grabber claws securely gripped objects, even in awkward spaces. The other end has an anodised-aluminium plunger, rather than a plastic one. The LED light is powered by three LR44 watch batteries and activated by a button. It is bright enough to be useful, but is only visible when the grabber prongs are extended. This is a limitation when just using the magnet or probing in dark crevices where constant illumination would be ideal.

Did you know you can buy a used car with Auto Express? Choose from tens of thousands of cars with trusted dealers around the UK. Click here to buy used with Auto Express now...