Laser 9055 pick-up tool review
An essential and impressive tool that'll help you retrieve items with ease when working on your car
- Price: around £16
- Contact: lasertools.co.uk
We’ve all faced the frustration of dropping a vital bolt or nut into the abyss of an engine bay. While a DIY mechanic’s toolkit might include a claw grabber, a magnetic pick-upor a torch, sometimes you need all three.
If you’re willing to invest beyond the typical market-stall price tag of most pick-up tools, Laser’s 9055 offers a real upgrade. The 610mm flexible shaft has a spring-loaded four-prong grabber, a powerful magnet and an integrated LED light to increase your chances of recovering that awkward dropped nut.
The magnetic head can lift up to 900g – a claim we tested with an 850g steel plate, which it held easily – although it’s essential to balance the load evenly or it will drop. It’s more than enough for hefty bolts and screws.
The sturdy grabber claws securely gripped objects, even in awkward spaces. The other end has an anodised-aluminium plunger, rather than a plastic one. The LED light is powered by three LR44 watch batteries and activated by a button. It is bright enough to be useful, but is only visible when the grabber prongs are extended. This is a limitation when just using the magnet or probing in dark crevices where constant illumination would be ideal.
