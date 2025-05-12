MiRider 20 folding electric bike review

Is bigger always better? Not necessarily, especially if you want a folding electric bike that you’ll need to lift into the boot of your car. This is one of the reasons we have always liked the MiRiDER One, because it is compact enough to fit into most luggage spaces – and lighter than the average holiday suitcase.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But the tiny 16-inch wheels can mean it feels a little compromised on faster roads or rougher tracks, so MiRiDER has launched a new version with 20-inch wheels that has increased stability. Although not as compact, the MiRiDER 20 still has a folded height of just 62cm and a maximum width of just 52cm, so it will fit in the boot of most family hatchbacks. At 20kg, it is 2.7kg heavier than the smaller One model, and at £1,795 it costs £200 more. There is also a version with a clever enclosed three-speed gearbox, which costs another £1,000.

We tried the single-speed version, which is perfectly adequate for all but the steepest hills, with the 250W hub mounted motor using software to give a boost when needed. The super-stiff frame houses the battery, keeping the centre of gravity low. This makes the MiRiDER feel more stable than most rivals. Its 252Wh battery system will power the bike for up to 45 miles on a charge and can be topped up in between 2.5 and 3 hours, on or off the bike.

Our only real criticism is the LCD screen, which is tiny and hard to read, and the small buttons to control the power assistance are almost impossible to use wearing gloves.

Looking for a folding e-bike? Read our folding e-bike group test to discover the best...