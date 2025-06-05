ESR Qi2 MagSafe car phone charger review

Many drivers worry they won’t make it to their destination before their battery goes flat. We’re not talking about electric cars, but iPhones. Using navigation and streaming apps rips through your charge quickly on a journey.

Magnetic wireless charging pads – as seen in many high-end cars as standard – are more convenient than cables but they can cause your phone to get worryingly warm. Which is where the Qi2 Wireless Car Charger with CryoBoost can help. It is compatible with all iPhones with MagSafe built in (12 or later), or cases with MagSafe attachments. This means the ESR’s magnets will hold the phone securely in place while charging, even during ‘spirited’ driving.

The clever part of the ESR is a built-in fan and heat-management technology which keeps your phone cooler. The company says it will halve the time needed for a full charge. The charger itself can be secured using a strong clip to attach to a dashboard vent, or a ball joint with a 3M sticker mount. Both are supplied, along with a one-metre cable.

It’s certainly quick to charge a phone, especially from empty. The fan is near silent and a subtle blue glow lets you know power is flowing but isn’t so bright as to be distracting, even at night. Unless you have strong vents, though, we recommend you use the sticky attachment to keep the charger secure.

