Autoglym Car Care Experience Day review

Price: from £99

from £99 Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Contact: autoglym.com

Forget cookery classes and wine tasting – if you are the type of driver who sees cleaning your car as a pleasure rather than a chore, then you’re likely to prefer Autoglym’s new Car Care Experience Day.

The £99 course brings together like-minded enthusiasts who want to improve their valeting techniques by learning from the experts at the car care company’s indoor training facility in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire. The aim is to teach you how to clean and care for your motor like a pro, avoiding damage and protecting your paint for the future.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first part of the day shows you how to do a basic clean using the correct methods and products. You may be surprised to discover that you’ve been doing things in the wrong order, cleaning the roof before the wheels, for example.

You then move on to more advanced treatments, such as tar spot removal and claying, so your car is properly cleansed. After a quick lunch break, you are treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s research, development and production facilities, which is more interesting than it probably sounds.

Then you are back on the cloths, learning the difference between traditional wax and ceramic coatings, and how to treat rubber and plastic. Our aged Jaguar came away looking cleaner than it has in 20 years.

The course is hard work, because you practice the techniques yourself, but car care fans will love it.

Now discover the best power car polishers on the market...