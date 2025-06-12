Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Autoglym Car Care Experience Day review

The Autoglym Car Care Experience day is a great way to learn how to detail your car like a pro

By:Tom Barnard
12 Jun 2025
Autoglym Car Care Experience Day - front of Jaguar being cleaned
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

  • Price: from £99  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars 
  • Contact: autoglym.com

Forget cookery classes and wine tasting – if you are the type of driver who sees cleaning your car as a pleasure rather than a chore, then you’re likely to prefer Autoglym’s new Car Care Experience Day.

The £99 course brings together like-minded enthusiasts who want to improve their valeting techniques by learning from the experts at the car care company’s indoor training facility in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire. The aim is to teach you how to clean and care for your motor like a pro, avoiding damage and protecting your paint for the future.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The first part of the day shows you how to do a basic clean using the correct methods and products. You may be surprised to discover that you’ve been doing things in the wrong order, cleaning the roof before the wheels, for example. 

You then move on to more advanced treatments, such as tar spot removal and claying, so your car is properly cleansed. After a quick lunch break, you are treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s research, development and production facilities, which is more interesting than it probably sounds.

Autoglym Car Care Experience Day - rear of Jaguar being cleaned

Then you are back on the cloths, learning the difference between traditional wax and ceramic coatings, and how to treat rubber and plastic. Our aged Jaguar came away looking cleaner than it has in 20 years.

The course is hard work, because you practice the techniques yourself, but car care fans will love it.

Now discover the best power car polishers on the market...

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £38,140Avg. savings £3,019 off RRP*Used from £11,895
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
Omoda 5

Omoda 5

RRP £25,915Avg. savings £2,241 off RRP*Used from £20,921
New Omoda 5Used Omoda 5
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £2,773 off RRP*Used from £15,876
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £2,721 off RRP*Used from £8,800
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
New BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort review: the best BYD yet
BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort - front

New BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort review: the best BYD yet

The new BYD Dolphin Surf Comfort is arguably the Chinese brand's most convincing model in its range
Road tests
11 Jun 2025
Best cars to own: Driver Power 2025 results
Driver Power 2025 - header

Best cars to own: Driver Power 2025 results

The best new cars to own in the UK right now according to the people who already do. It’s the 2025 Driver Power results!
News
10 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content