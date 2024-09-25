Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Renault is making big changes to combat the threat from Chinese electric cars

Editor Paul Barker thinks Renault - and many other traditional manufacturers - are improving thanks to the competition from new brands

By:Paul Barker
25 Sep 2024
Opinion - Renault

I recently got under the skin of Renault and found it’s a firm that epitomises the decisions traditional manufacturers are having to make across their businesses to meet the fresh competition from new brands, especially around the electric vehicle market.

From finding ways to stay competitive on price to being more nimble in product and tech developments, there’s no doubt that the new threat has made existing successful car makers improve at what they do, and offer better value and superior vehicles to consumers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve written at length about the challenge the new, primarily Chinese, companies pose to long-standing marques, but that’s potentially having a positive impact for consumers. Would the Volkswagen Group, Stellantis and its many brands, or the Renault Group, for example, be quite 

so driven to modernise, adapt and improve their products and bring electric cars in particular into the price range of more consumers, without what could be seen as an invading threat to their very existence? Innovate or die. 

The long-established car makers have been very used to having things their own way, but electrification moved the goalposts, first with Tesla coming in and doing things very differently. Not everything it does is better, and there are still questions to answer about where the firm goes in the future, but there’s no ignoring the huge sales success of the Model 3 and Model Y in particular. Or the massive affection many drivers have instantly felt for the brand; its fanbase is up with the most vociferous and protective of any out there, built from nothing almost as fast as the acceleration of a Model 3 Performance. 

But one Tesla doesn’t make a wake-up call for an ingrained industry. A bunch of Chinese brands, all with cutting-edge battery tech, super-fast response time and big ambitions on the other hand… So it was fascinating to talk to Renault across product, design, manufacturing and tech to see how a huge and well loved brand is responding to the threat by making big changes. New processes, new products, new ways of thinking, all designed to make sure a traditional manufacturer can meet the new challengers head on, and hopefully thrive for another 100 years.

Do you agree with Paul? Let us know your thoughs in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see

This year’s Paris Motor Show will include the reveal of the new Renault 4, and much more besides
News
23 Sep 2024
Eagerly awaited Renault 5 E-Tech arrives on UK roads for the first time
New Renault 5 being driven in the UK - front tracking

Eagerly awaited Renault 5 E-Tech arrives on UK roads for the first time

The Renault 5 is looking to bring some retro flair to the all-electric supermini segment, and has been spotted in Britain
News
20 Sep 2024
Renault Estafette returns! Striking concept previews the future of electric vans
Renault Estafette - front

Renault Estafette returns! Striking concept previews the future of electric vans

Renault taps into its past once again, naming its new electric van after 1959 original
News
16 Sep 2024
Renault 17 electric restomod reimagines 1970s coupe for the 21st Century
Renault 17 concept - front

Renault 17 electric restomod reimagines 1970s coupe for the 21st Century

Before you get your hopes up, the effortlessly cool Renault 17 concept will not make production
News
4 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: top-spec Cupra Born electric hot hatch for £257 per month

Cupra’s sporty electric hatchback with a 341-mile range is our Deal of the Day for 20 September
News
20 Sep 2024
Best tow cars to buy 2025
Best tow cars to buy 2025 - header

Best tow cars to buy 2025

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
Best cars & vans
20 Sep 2024
SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand
Opinion - SEAT

SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand

Mike Rutherford thinks Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands are too similar and lack individual identity
Opinion
22 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content