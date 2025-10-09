Car Deal of the Day: get your retro kicks with the Renault 4 for just £146 a month

Adorable retro looks; great to drive

247 miles of range

Only £146.46 a month

If you thought the Renault 4 couldn't get any more desirable, then how about one for £146 a month? And no, that's not a typo.

A more practical, but no less adorable, take on the Renault 5, the 4 has been stonking value for money on the leasing market since it was launched last summer. But prices keep on tumbling, as shown by this featured deal today.

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All that's required to get this two-year deal from Embrace Leasing, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is an initial payment of £2,115.52. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be increased to 8,000 for an extra £12.28 a month.

If that 12-month initial payment is still a little too steep for you then don't fret, because a nine-month payment comes in at just £1,799.71, with the monthly outlay only rising to £160.19.

Whichever you go for, you're going to be getting the keys to one of the best and more fashionable small electric SUVs around.

This deal gets you the entry-level Evolution+ model, but even this comes with 18-inch wheels, a fantastic Google-based infotainment system and free metallic paint – in this case, smart-looking Carmin Red.

Under the boxy retro looks lies a 52kWh battery, giving a claimed range 247 miles. A 10 to 80 per cent recharge will take around 30 minutes.

It's a cracker behind the wheel, plus has one-pedal driving to take the stress out of city motoring. It's also pretty roomy inside, and has a handy 339-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…