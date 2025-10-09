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Car Deal of the Day: get your retro kicks with the Renault 4 for just £146 a month

The Renault 4 keeps getting cheaper and cheaper. It’s our Deal of the Day for March 17.

By:George Armitage
17 Mar 2026
Renault 4 - front cornering
  • Adorable retro looks; great to drive
  • 247 miles of range
  • Only £146.46 a month

If you thought the Renault 4 couldn't get any more desirable, then how about one for £146 a month? And no, that's not a typo.

A more practical, but no less adorable, take on the Renault 5, the 4 has been stonking value for money on the leasing market since it was launched last summer. But prices keep on tumbling, as shown by this featured deal today.

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All that's required to get this two-year deal from Embrace Leasing, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is an initial payment of £2,115.52. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but can be increased to 8,000 for an extra £12.28 a month. 

If that 12-month initial payment is still a little too steep for you then don't fret, because a nine-month payment comes in at just £1,799.71, with the monthly outlay only rising to £160.19.

Whichever you go for, you're going to be getting the keys to one of the best and more fashionable small electric SUVs around.

This deal gets you the entry-level Evolution+ model, but even this comes with 18-inch wheels, a fantastic Google-based infotainment system and free metallic paint – in this case, smart-looking Carmin Red.

Under the boxy retro looks lies a 52kWh battery, giving a claimed range 247 miles. A 10 to 80 per cent recharge will take around 30 minutes. 

It's a cracker behind the wheel, plus has one-pedal driving to take the stress out of city motoring. It's also pretty roomy inside, and has a handy 339-litre boot. 

Renault 4 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Deals on Renault 4 rivals

Fiat 600

Fiat 600

New in-stock Fiat 600Cash £22,331Avg. savings £3,339
New Fiat 600

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £22,496Avg. savings £7,799
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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