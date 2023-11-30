Big price cuts on all-electric Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault has lowered the price of its Megane E-Tech models, making the smaller of its two family EVs up to £3,500 more affordable ahead of the UK’s electric-car sales push in 2024.

Fresh figures updated on Renault UK’s website this morning show that the price of the entry point to the Megane range, the Equilibre EV60 220, has dropped by £2,500, to £34,495. The mid-spec Techno falls by £3,000, to £36,495, while the range-topping Iconic now sneaks beneath the £40k mark, after a £3,500 adjustment that takes it to £38,495.

Renault has not specified the reason for the revisions, but French manufacturer has been working hard throughout 2023 to trim production and distribution costs. The economies of scale on key Megane components like the battery cells are also about to improve with the arrival of the larger Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Indeed, it is conceivable that the main reason for the price drop is that Renault is realigning the Megane to make more room for the Scenic at the top of its line-up. UK prices for the family-sized model have yet to be confirmed, but with the basic version of that car (which gets a larger battery pack than the Megane’s as standard in UK-spec vehicles) is tipped to cost from around £40,000.

Should that indication prove correct, it would make sense for the prices of longer-range, more practical Scenic to start where those of even fully loaded Meganes stop.

