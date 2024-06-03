New Renault Twingo 2026 preview: potentially game-changing EV is totally retro

He continued: “The Techno Center in Paris will be in charge of all the coordination, and will be in charge of some aspects, specifically everything that is related to the brand's fundamentals, such as the design and so on. Then after that the Chinese consultancy firm will be in charge of some specific developments for the battery, the motor, the software.”

But while Ampere is still the MC, or “master of ceremony”, on the Twingo according to Sicard, one benefit he sees in having a Chinese engineering consultancy firm involved is “it’s discovering new suppliers that can propose on-the-shelf solutions. I'm pretty sure we will have some on the shelf solutions that have proven to be efficient for a BYD, human horizons or whatever. We will probably have a few.”

He added: “It’s an open world and we have to bring the best to our customers. Our customers want the best of technology at the best price.”

What will the Renault Twingo’s price be?

The Renault Twingo will have a starting price of under €20,000, which equates to roughly £17,000 at the current exchange rate and would make it one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. Thanks to its low list price, Renault claims the Twingo will also be available from less than €100 per month (under £90).

How does the Twingo compare with its chief rivals? Prices for the new Renault 5 start from exactly £22,995, while the Citroen e-C3 – the most recent recipient of our Affordable Electric Car of the Year award – is available from less than £22k. The cheapest EV currently on sale is, of course, the £15k Dacia Spring.

Is the Renault Twingo coming to the UK?

You might assume that the Renault Twingo coming to the UK was a sure thing, however, it’s yet to be confirmed whether the funky A-segment EV will be making it to our shores.

There’s hope though as the CEO of the Renault brand, Fabrice Cambolive, said that the French firm “will fight to get Twingo to the UK”, and he believes that the new Twingo will appeal particularly to former Renault Zoe owners, plus those who had a Twingo in the past.

