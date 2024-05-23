Rimac boss hatches ‘mothership’ city mobility plan with P3 Mobility autonomous car firm

A mobility firm backed by Mate Rimac, CEO of hypercar manufacturer Rimac, is pledging to steal a march in the autonomous vehicle sector when it reveals its first car on 26 June.

P3 Mobility is already testing in Zagreb, and is aiming to land large numbers of autonomous cars in city locations, complete with a supporting infrastructure and “mothership” bases, as well as odour and dirt sensors to detect when the cars need to be cleaned. A launch timeline on P3 Mobility’s website has a full launch in Zagreb scheduled from 2026 with the UK and Germany to follow in 2027.

“It's not the car that we will be selling, we will be service providers”, Rimac told the FT Future of the Car Summit this month. “When we come to a city, we want to come there with a large number of cars and also with the supporting infrastructure in terms of what we call motherships, where we clean and service and charge the cars.”

Rimac spoke of “democratising” urban transport. “The example I like to use is that a school girl can have an iPhone and a billionaire cannot have a better one - you cannot have a better phone than a 14-year old girl, you cannot have better internet, better Google, it's democratised,” he said. “But the billionaire will get into his Rolls Royce, have plenty of room, a sober driver who's focused on driving, his own music, his temperature. It'll be clean and safe in the car. While school girl will have to use other modes of transport which are not those things.”