Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Rimac single-seater will be quicker than a Formula One car

The Croatian firm has set out to make the fastest track car in the world

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Aug 2024
Rimac Nevera EV hypercar - Dynamic front 3/4

We’ve only just seen the covers come off the wild new Rimac Nevera R, but Rimac has also now given us insight into its next project –- a single-seater that’s designed to conquer both Le Mans and Formula One cars. 

Mate Rimac, the CEO and founder of Rimac, divulged some tidbits on the new project while unveiling the Nevera R at Pebble Beach. “Nevera R is here to push the limits in road cars. But we have been working simultaneously on another project related to this vision.” 

  • Best hypercars - header image
    Best hypercars 2024

“Picture this with me: a Rimac single seater that’s going to be faster than any race car for most tracks. Faster than Formula 1, faster than Le Mans,” he added.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Details remain slim on the project, but to put that claim into context the fastest overall time around the Nurburgring belongs to the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, - a Le Mans car from 2018 with a time of 5:19.55 minutes. The fastest road car meanwhile is the Mercedes-AMG One with a time of 6:35.18 minutes. 

In order to beat not only the latest Le Mans cars, but Formula One cars too, Rimac will likely utilise the same all-electric, quad-motor set up from the new Nevera R – which produces 193bhp more than the standard Nevera at 2,107bhp. 

We’ve not yet seen a single-seater based on the Nevera’s platform, but we have seen the flexibility of the architecture in relation to the Pininfarina B95 and its roofless, speedster-style body. With one fewer seat the single-seater will no doubt be lighter, but we suspect plenty of aerodynamic changes to promote downforce will be in store.

Click here for our list of the fastest electric cars in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance
News

Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars

Some of the most iconic car brands lined up to unveil new metal in Monterey
20 Aug 2024
Rimac to debut new robotaxi inspired by Jules Verne
Rimac Nevera
News

Rimac to debut new robotaxi inspired by Jules Verne

More details regarding Mate Rimac’s new robotaxi firm will be announced on 26 June
24 Jun 2024
Rimac boss hatches ‘mothership’ city mobility plan with P3 Mobility autonomous car firm
Rimac Nevera EV hypercar - Dynamic front 3/4
News

Rimac boss hatches ‘mothership’ city mobility plan with P3 Mobility autonomous car firm

P3 Mobility is taking a clean-sheet approach to the development of autonomous cars for ‘democratised city mobility’ and plans to hit the UK in 2027.
23 May 2024
BMW seeks help from Rimac on future electric cars
Rimac Nevera - front action
News

BMW seeks help from Rimac on future electric cars

The long-term partnership will see Rimac Technology expand BMW’s line up of EVs
9 Apr 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition - front tracking
News

New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate

Is this the hottest family car around? One-off estate gets bonkers engine with sports car-slaying performance
21 Aug 2024
7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn
UK Motorway
News

7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Most drivers merge in traffic as soon as possible “so as not to appear rude”, despite contrary guidance from the Highway Code
19 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content