Rimac single-seater will be quicker than a Formula One car

We’ve only just seen the covers come off the wild new Rimac Nevera R, but Rimac has also now given us insight into its next project –- a single-seater that’s designed to conquer both Le Mans and Formula One cars.

Mate Rimac, the CEO and founder of Rimac, divulged some tidbits on the new project while unveiling the Nevera R at Pebble Beach. “Nevera R is here to push the limits in road cars. But we have been working simultaneously on another project related to this vision.”

“Picture this with me: a Rimac single seater that’s going to be faster than any race car for most tracks. Faster than Formula 1, faster than Le Mans,” he added.

Details remain slim on the project, but to put that claim into context the fastest overall time around the Nurburgring belongs to the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, - a Le Mans car from 2018 with a time of 5:19.55 minutes. The fastest road car meanwhile is the Mercedes-AMG One with a time of 6:35.18 minutes.

In order to beat not only the latest Le Mans cars, but Formula One cars too, Rimac will likely utilise the same all-electric, quad-motor set up from the new Nevera R – which produces 193bhp more than the standard Nevera at 2,107bhp.

We’ve not yet seen a single-seater based on the Nevera’s platform, but we have seen the flexibility of the architecture in relation to the Pininfarina B95 and its roofless, speedster-style body. With one fewer seat the single-seater will no doubt be lighter, but we suspect plenty of aerodynamic changes to promote downforce will be in store.

