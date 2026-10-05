As they say, you only get one chance to make a first impression, so let’s examine the details. The exterior of the X9 is huge and imposing, but its futuristic design, continuous light strip at the front and rear and rather atypical van-like rear end play only a minor role. Where the X9 really needs to impress is inside. Seven passengers can hardly be seated more comfortably in three rows. Electric adjustments of every kind, comprehensive massage functions for the four seats in the first and second rows, and a reclining function in the second row.

The so-called ‘Zero-Gravity’ mode, allowing for near-complete reclining in the car, does not disappoint. Especially during charging breaks, one learns to appreciate the advantages of this luxury van. With the upholstery and workmanship of the Nappa leather seats, the still-young manufacturer Xpeng – founded in 2014 – appears to have the premium aspect cracked. Minor flaws, such as one or two uneven seams, are easily overlooked.

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While the X9 makes good on XPeng’s claim of ‘executive-style comfort’, we did find the thigh support is not extendable for passengers taller than six feet. In terms of overall seating comfort, the X9 is excellent. For the second row in particular, beneath the centre console is a compartment with a capacity of around 11 litres, which can chill champagne to 10 degrees or keep a Kobe steak warm at 50 degrees on the journey home. Meanwhile, the five rear passengers can enjoy Netflix, YouTube or Amazon Prime on the 21.4-inch screen that descends from the ceiling – all part of the standard equipment. A ventilated charging compartment in the armrest provides space for mobile devices, or a laptop can be charged on one of the two high-quality folding tables.

This leaves the third row with three seats. While adults won't experience the same level of comfort as in the front rows, partly due to the short thigh support, it's sufficient for shorter journeys.