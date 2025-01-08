New Rolls-Royce EV confirmed alongside £300m Goodwood investment

Rolls-Royce’s all-electric future is coming into clearer view after the luxury British brand announced its second EV will arrive this year. The news came as Rolls-Royce revealed £300m investment into its manufacturing facility at Goodwood.

The first and so far only all-electric Rolls-Royce is the Spectre, which was revealed in 2022. The new EV will represent the next step in Rolls-Royce’s full range of cars being electrified by 2030.

There’s no word on what segment the new electric car will sit in, but given that the Spectre is a coupe, we expect either an all-electric alternative to the iconic Phantom limousine or the big-selling Cullinan SUV.

The use of Rolls-Royce’s ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform for its next EV is very likely, although it’s not a bespoke EV platform, having been used on the Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan as well as the Spectre. As with the Spectre, whether the new EV is an SUV or Phantom-sized limo, we expect to see a 102kWh battery sending power to a dual-motor set-up. Range will obviously depend on the bodystyle, although we don’t expect any improvement on the Spectre’s 329-mile limit. Rolls-Royce says we can expect the unveiling of its next EV later this year.

In order to broaden into an all-electric vehicle manufacturing hub, Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood plant will receive a £300m investment – the largest injection of capital into the factory since it opened in 2003. The company said: “The extension will create additional space for the increasingly complex and high-value Bespoke and Coachbuild projects sought by clients who define luxury as something deeply personal to them. It will also prepare the manufacturing facility for the marque’s transition to an all-battery-electric-vehicle (BEV) future.”

An increased focus on personalised Rolls-Royce offerings comes as no surprise. There was a 10 per cent rise in the Bespoke and Coachbuild projects throughout 2024, with Spectre, Phantom Ghost and Cullinan owners able to personalise their cars with Bespoke changes. Coachbuild refers to Rolls-Royce’s uber-luxurious and unique offerings, such as the 2017 Sweptail, 2022 Boat Tail and last year’s Drop Tail.

Around 2,500 people are employed at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory, with its capacity reaching up to 28 vehicles per day.

