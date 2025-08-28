Skoda Felicia Fun pick-up reinvented using AI for… fun!

Remember the Skoda Felicia Fun? Produced between 1997 and 2000, just 4,216 were built – each was a bright yellow, lifestyle-oriented pick-up truck conceived almost entirely for the western-European market. Now, the low-slung ute has been reinvented for the electric age using AI-generated brainstorming.

Skoda says its designers have “drawn inspiration from the brand’s rich history to create a contemporary interpretation of the legendary car”. While some may question that claim, the modern model’s associations with the original are plain to see. Finished in the same signature yellow paint, it utilises a similar two-door body with a load bed out the back.

The original’s bull bar has been replaced by a slotted front end similar to those found on the Skoda Epiq and Skoda Vision 7S concept, while the clamshell bonnet is already in use on production models like the Elroq and Enyaq. The solid yellow B-pillar has been carried over, complimented by a modern interpretation of the fixed rear spoiler. A full-width pink lightbar adds a further contemporary touch, with the colour also appearing on the numberplate, windows, wheels, and bumpers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You can’t buy the Felicia Fun concept and there are only around 80 of the original pick-ups still on the road in the UK. There are, however, plenty of Skodas available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.