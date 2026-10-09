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Top-spec Skoda Epiq Sportline confirmed for Paris Motor Show debut

Skoda’s new Epiq range-topper could be the best version of compact EV yet

By:Matt Robinson
9 Oct 2026
Skoda Epiq Sportline teaser

When we first drove the Skoda Epiq, it was hard to imagine how it could be improved, but a new, range-topping trim might just do it. The Skoda Epiq Sportline is something we’d been expecting to emerge eventually, and it’s now confirmed for the Paris Motor Show

A short teaser video accompanied the announcement, giving a darkened view of an Epiq Sportline and a brief glimpse of a Sportline badge. That’s all we’ve got to go on currently, but we only have to look at other Sportline-equipped Skoda models, such as the recently revealed Karoq Sportline, to get an idea of what to expect.

There’ll be a healthy uplift in equipment, plus slightly sportier styling, although value for money still should be high on the agenda, though. As a reminder, the current Epiq range starts at £27,700 for the entry-level SE L and rises to £31,450 for the First Edition.

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Currently, all versions of the Epiq use a 52kWh battery pack for a range of up to 272 miles. Although a 37kWh pack will be available eventually, we don’t expect it to be offered with the Sportline trim.

The Epiq sits beneath the Elroq in Skoda’s expanded range, and will be on display in Paris alongside the biggest member of the family, the recently revealed Peaq. All told, the brand will have 15 cars in Paris, including a Skoda 130 RS to help celebrate 125 years of Skoda Motorsport, and the Peaq ‘Red Car’ Tour de France support vehicle. 

Keen to point out the depth of its EV line-up, Skoda said: “With the introduction of the Epiq and Peaq, Skoda has doubled its all-electric portfolio this year. Expanding the brand’s all-electric offering at both ends of the range, the two models play an important role in attracting new customer groups.”

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