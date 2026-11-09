BYD to fight JLR over Ti7 sales ban in Land Rover Defender copycat case
“We will pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect”, the Chinese firm said
BYD says it plans to challenge a legal decision that’s seen its Ti7 SUV banned from sale in Europe. This new ruling by the Hague District Court comes as the latest development in the legal battle brought by Jaguar Land Rover to protect the intellectual property of its Land Rover Defender SUV, which it says has been breached by the Ti7.
The ruling to ban the BYD Ti7 from sale in Europe was made on Friday 20 November in a Dutch district court. JLR’s lawyers brought the case after BYD announced on its UK website that it would begin taking orders for its seven-seat SUV in January 2027. The ban takes effect one week after the ruling and prevents the sale of the Ti7 in the EU, but it does not impact BYD’s activities in the UK market.
Following the decision, BYD says it “strongly disagrees with today's judgment and will appeal it. The Ti7 is the result of BYD's own independent design work and infringes none of JLR's rights.”
Nevertheless, the court ruling stated: “In these summary proceedings, the preliminary relief judge rules that the Ti7 infringes the EU design of Jaguar Land Rover… The characteristic and distinctive elements of the design are reflected in the BYD Ti7.”
BYD says it will “pursue every legal avenue to demonstrate that this decision is incorrect”, while JLR has reaffirmed that it will “protect [its] intellectual property and take legal action when necessary”.
Ongoing intellectual property case
The BYD Ti7 went on sale in China, where it is known as the Fang Cheng Bao Tai 7, in 2025 and this new European sales ban is separate to the ongoing copyright case that JLR is pursuing through the Dutch courts. Earlier in November, Jaguar Land Rover had been ordered to destroy seized materials following a raid on BYD offices in the Netherlands.
In August, JLR bailiffs had executed an ‘ex parte’ (in other words, without prior warning to the defendant) seizure of digital files from BYD’s Schiedam and Hoofddorp offices. This followed the original claim that BYD not only copied the Defender's exterior design for the Ti7 but also stripped down an example to reverse-engineer it.
The raid was intended to secure files before they could potentially be deleted by BYD. Branded a “fishing expedition” by the Chinese firm’s lawyers, JLR is said to have recovered files regarding the Ti7’s development, as well as company financial data.
However, a ruling at the District Court of The Hague ordered JLR to destroy all seized materials within 24 hours of the ruling or face a fine of up to half a million euros. Judges stated that the retrieval of such documents was unnecessary at that stage to prove any infringement, also pointing out that: “it is not in dispute between the parties that BYD does not currently offer (or has not already sold) the Ti7 on the market in the European Union. The foregoing means that the alleged threatened infringement cannot yet have led to any damage for [JLR].” BYD’s subsequent moves to put the Ti7 on sale in Europe clearly triggered the JLR legal team to seek the sales ban.
Chinese copycats vs JLR
JLR is no stranger to having Chinese brands bring out models that resemble its own. Infamously, the LandWind X7 looked so much like the Range Rover Evoque that JLR won a legal action against its makers.
More recently, we’ve observed that JLR’s products appear to be a frequent source of ‘inspiration’ for Chinese carmakers. Many Land Rover Defender-esque vehicles are on sale in China, while the hugely popular Jaecoo 7, for instance, has become known colloquially as the ‘Temu Range Rover’ in the UK.
As for the BYD Ti7, Land Rover Defender comparisons have been widespread since it was confirmed the SUV would be coming to the UK market. At five metres in length, it’s a similar size to the Land Rover Defender 110, but with a starting price of just £47,995 confirmed for the UK, it undercuts the cheapest 110 by almost £20,000 – and even more if you compare it with the plug-in hybrid model.
Many prospective buyers will be doing just that, because the BYD will only be offered in PHEV form at launch. This powertrain comprises a 1.5-litre petrol engine, alongside a pair of electric motors which, according to BYD, will propel the Ti7 from 0-62mph in just 4.8 seconds – only half a second slower than the high performance Land Rover Defender Octa. A huge 35.6 kWh battery provides a 79-mile electric-only range.
A fully-electric version of the BYD Ti7 has been announced in China, but we don’t yet know if it’ll make it to the UK. While attempting to defend its intellectual property in court against BYD, Jaguar Land Rover has entered into a joint venture with rival Chinese automotive giant, Chery. The resulting Freelander 8 SUV will be sold in the UK.
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