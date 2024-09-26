Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New bulletproof Skoda Kodiaq Armoured offers the ultimate in on-road security

Want a discreet, spacious family SUV that can withstand bombs and guns? The Czech firm has the answer

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Sep 2024
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured car - front

If you’re a high-value target, but need some wheels to safely get around a dangerous city, there’s now an interesting new alternative to the traditional armoured Mercedes S-Class or BMW 7 Series. Enter the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured, potentially the least conspicuous protection vehicle ever, because it hides in plain sight. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Kodiaq has been designed and engineered as a joint project between Skoda UK and British-based security expert UTAC Special Vehicles. And it comes fully certified, having passed the PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle Standards that include rigorous tests covering payload, acceleration, maximum speed, handling and braking. The Skoda has also undergone protection and ammunition tests, plus demonstrated its blast resistance from the top, side and underside. 

In order to gain these approvals, the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured incorporates a range of bespoke elements, including bullet-proof glazing and extra-thick steel protection plates mounted around the passenger compartment. This gives the car the ability to resist various levels of assault rifles and handguns, as well as high explosives and even grenades. In testing, it withstood 200 rounds of ammunition.

All of this comes with some significant weight penalties, so Skoda has beefed up both the suspension and brakes to cope with all the extra mass. The car also has special tyres that can still be driven on whilst deflated, and include a special locking mechanism to ensure they don’t come off the wheel, even when flat. Even more impressive is the fact that this has been incorporated into a factory-look Skoda wheel design.

While all of this extra protection is far from normal fare, under the bonnet it’s business as usual, as Skoda is offering the Kodiaq Armoured with various powertrain options from the standard range. There’s also the option of front- or all-wheel drive

If an emergency situation does arrive there are lights and sirens built in, as well as an additional comms centre that includes independent GPS tracking. VIP passengers will be pleased to know that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, so they can unwind in the middle of an assassination attempt by listening to some favourite tunes from Spotify, for example.

Skoda Kodiaq armoured car - full details outlining what makes the armoured Kodiaq stand out

Arguably, the really clever bit, though, is that the cabin and its famous practicality are largely unaffected by the changes, although there is no third-row seating. 

There’s no word on price, but Skoda will be hoping the Kodiaq matches the success of the similarly robust Superb Armoured, which has sold 500 units to date.

Skoda doesn't just offer the Kodiaq as an armoured car, there's also the armoured Skoda Superb too...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2024
Best seven-seater cars - header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2024

We pick the best seven-seater cars across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
25 Sep 2024
Most reliable cars to buy 2024
Most reliable cars - header image

Most reliable cars to buy 2024

How do you judge a new car’s reliability before taking ownership? Our Driver Power survey has the answer…
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2024
Best diesel cars 2024
Best diesel cars - header image

Best diesel cars 2024

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are the best diesel cars you can buy
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2024
New Skoda Kodiaq SportLine available to order now with five or seven seats
Skoda Kodiaq SportLine - front 3/4

New Skoda Kodiaq SportLine available to order now with five or seven seats

Prices start from £42,705 for the award-winning SUV in range-topping SportLine trim
News
20 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Renault is making big changes to combat the threat from Chinese electric cars
Opinion - Renault

Renault is making big changes to combat the threat from Chinese electric cars

Editor Paul Barker thinks Renault - and many other traditional manufacturers - are improving thanks to the competition from new brands
Opinion
25 Sep 2024
Range Rover Sport SV review
Range Rover Sport SV - main image

Range Rover Sport SV review

The Range Rover Sport SV offers stunning pace, while retaining the standard car's impressive levels of comfort and off-road ability
In-depth reviews
23 Sep 2024
SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand
Opinion - SEAT

SEAT should be reinvented as a Dacia-beating cheap, urban car brand

Mike Rutherford thinks Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands are too similar and lack individual identity
Opinion
22 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content