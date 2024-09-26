New bulletproof Skoda Kodiaq Armoured offers the ultimate in on-road security

If you’re a high-value target, but need some wheels to safely get around a dangerous city, there’s now an interesting new alternative to the traditional armoured Mercedes S-Class or BMW 7 Series. Enter the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured, potentially the least conspicuous protection vehicle ever, because it hides in plain sight.

The Kodiaq has been designed and engineered as a joint project between Skoda UK and British-based security expert UTAC Special Vehicles. And it comes fully certified, having passed the PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle Standards that include rigorous tests covering payload, acceleration, maximum speed, handling and braking. The Skoda has also undergone protection and ammunition tests, plus demonstrated its blast resistance from the top, side and underside.

In order to gain these approvals, the Skoda Kodiaq Armoured incorporates a range of bespoke elements, including bullet-proof glazing and extra-thick steel protection plates mounted around the passenger compartment. This gives the car the ability to resist various levels of assault rifles and handguns, as well as high explosives and even grenades. In testing, it withstood 200 rounds of ammunition.

All of this comes with some significant weight penalties, so Skoda has beefed up both the suspension and brakes to cope with all the extra mass. The car also has special tyres that can still be driven on whilst deflated, and include a special locking mechanism to ensure they don’t come off the wheel, even when flat. Even more impressive is the fact that this has been incorporated into a factory-look Skoda wheel design.

While all of this extra protection is far from normal fare, under the bonnet it’s business as usual, as Skoda is offering the Kodiaq Armoured with various powertrain options from the standard range. There’s also the option of front- or all-wheel drive.

If an emergency situation does arrive there are lights and sirens built in, as well as an additional comms centre that includes independent GPS tracking. VIP passengers will be pleased to know that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included, so they can unwind in the middle of an assassination attempt by listening to some favourite tunes from Spotify, for example.

Arguably, the really clever bit, though, is that the cabin and its famous practicality are largely unaffected by the changes, although there is no third-row seating.

There’s no word on price, but Skoda will be hoping the Kodiaq matches the success of the similarly robust Superb Armoured, which has sold 500 units to date.

