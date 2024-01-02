Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Skoda Octavia: exclusive image of the family car's 2024 facelift

Skoda’s award-winning Octavia is set to be even better with a mid-life refresh

by: Alastair Crooks
10 Jan 2024
Skoda Octavia facelift

Last year was a big one for Skoda, with its all-electric future laid bare, and some major unveilings in the shapes of the Superb and Kodiaq. But this year the Czech firm is concentrating on its popular Octavia.

There’s not a lot wrong with the current fourth-generation Skoda Octavia; we gave it our coveted Car of the Year Award in 2020, and it won our Estate Car of the Year prize in 2022. But that won’t stop Skoda from looking to improve the formula in 2024, and a teaser posted on its social media confirms an update is due in February.

The cloaked car doesn’t give much away, but our exclusive image visualises the main changes. Indeed, we’ve known about the facelifted Octavia for a while now, having caught several models (both hatchback and Estate) testing in 2023. Under the headlight redesign, the LED running light extends further down alongside the grille, and from previous spy pictures we know to expect a revised lower grille and new side air intakes. The main face won’t change too much, to ensure a familiar look alongside the new Superb and Kodiaq models.

We can expect the hatchback and the Estate to incorporate the same tweaks to the bumpers front and rear, plus a slightly different rear-light signature. A hot vRS model will also make use of the mid-life refresh, retaining the current car’s larger alloy wheels, bespoke bodykit and red accents throughout. The launch of the facelifted Octavia vRS may well coincide with the arrival of the very first Skoda Superb vRS later on this year.

Within the wider VW Group, the facelifted Volkswagen Golf Mk8 will appear in 2024, and we expect the two cars to use much of the same interior technology. Skoda will likely adopt a more traditional approach to cabin design, though; retaining physical switches for the climate controls and a number of other functions.

The Octavia’s 10-inch central touchscreen, complete with its Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, should remain, but we expect tweaks to the infotainment display, albeit limited to a few new graphics or menus.

As for the powertrains, given that the Octavia sits on the same MQB platform as the VW Golf, there’s no chance of an all-electric Octavia just yet. The cheapest versions will most likely stick with the 108bhp, 1.0-litre petrol three-cylinder unit, while those with the seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox will also benefit from fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology. A more powerful 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder will also be offered.

2024 Skoda Octavia facelift teaser

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology has featured on the current Octavia since 2020. The new Skoda Superb PHEV has a larger 25.7kWh battery, but it’s unlikely we’ll see this carried over to Octavia, although modest increases in range and efficiency aren’t out of the question. Expect the Octavia PHEV to retain its 13kWh battery for an all-electric range of around 35-40 miles.

As we’ve seen with the new Superb and Kodiaq, Skoda hasn’t forgotten about diesels. With the Octavia we expect to see the same selection of 2.0-litre turbocharged diesels with either 114bhp, 148bhp or 197bhp. The mix of petrol, diesel and PHEV vRS models should also be carried over.

Pricing won’t be announced until later in the year, but there will probably be a small increase over the current Octavia’s starting figure of just less than £26,000. Estate models will continue to command a premium of around £1,000.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

