New Skoda Octavia: exclusive image of the family car's 2024 facelift

Last year was a big one for Skoda, with its all-electric future laid bare, and some major unveilings in the shapes of the Superb and Kodiaq. But this year the Czech firm is concentrating on its popular Octavia.

There’s not a lot wrong with the current fourth-generation Skoda Octavia; we gave it our coveted Car of the Year Award in 2020, and it won our Estate Car of the Year prize in 2022. But that won’t stop Skoda from looking to improve the formula in 2024, and a teaser posted on its social media confirms an update is due in February.

The cloaked car doesn’t give much away, but our exclusive image visualises the main changes. Indeed, we’ve known about the facelifted Octavia for a while now, having caught several models (both hatchback and Estate) testing in 2023. Under the headlight redesign, the LED running light extends further down alongside the grille, and from previous spy pictures we know to expect a revised lower grille and new side air intakes. The main face won’t change too much, to ensure a familiar look alongside the new Superb and Kodiaq models.

We can expect the hatchback and the Estate to incorporate the same tweaks to the bumpers front and rear, plus a slightly different rear-light signature. A hot vRS model will also make use of the mid-life refresh, retaining the current car’s larger alloy wheels, bespoke bodykit and red accents throughout. The launch of the facelifted Octavia vRS may well coincide with the arrival of the very first Skoda Superb vRS later on this year.