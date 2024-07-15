Smart #1 Brabus gets even more radical with ‘individualisation program’

The Smart #1 is already a rather eye-catching EV in Brabus guise, but now the German ‘luxury mobility brand’ has increased the ‘one-second wow effect’ of the #1 Brabus with some flash new options.

Smart has a long relationship with German tuning house, Brabus, dating back to the Smart ForTwo Brabus and Smart Roadster Brabus of 2003 and extending to Smart’s latest crop of electric cars. The Smart #1 is already available as a Brabus, the flagship performance model adding exterior and interior tweaks to go with a performance-focused powertrain.

With this new ‘individualisation program’ for the Brabus #1 there are no changes to the battery or the dual-motor setup with 422bhp and 523Nm of torque still allowing for a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds. Range for the standard Brabus #1 is 248 miles and that is likely to remain unchanged, too.

What you do get with the individualisation program is a selection of accessories to make the Smart Brabus #1 even more aggressive. There’s a new front spoiler and inserts within the front grille which Brabus claims help reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. To the rear there’s an extended spoiler and new diffuser beneath. Together, the individualisation program’s exterior bodykit costs around £1,993.

Then come the new wheels. Customers can choose from 19-inch or 21-inch ‘Platinum Edition’ rims - with the former priced at £2,181 and the latter costing around £7,773. It’s possible to add Brabus’ sport springs to the suspension, too, lowering the car by 35mm and increasing agility, according to Brabus.

Further tweaks can be specified inside. There’s the option of new scuff plates with backlit ‘Brabus’ badging, aluminium pedals and velour floor mats and boot lining with red Brabus logos. The total cost of the individualisation program is 14,587 euros (roughly £12,258).

