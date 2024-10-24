Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Long-term tests

Smart #1 Premium long-term test: electric SUV is a hit-and-miss experience

First report: Life with the first car from the reborn Smart brand has been a mixed experience so far

By:Dawn Grant
24 Oct 2024
Auto Express pictures editor Dawn Grant charging the Smart #121

Verdict

It’s been a bit of a mixed experience with the Smart #1 so far. It’s nothing to do with charging it, because that’s getting easier by the week, and it certainly looks interesting. The bright and airy cabin is also great on the whole, but I’m still not convinced by the centre console’s layout, even though it does offer plenty of storage. And while the central touchscreen is vast, I’d still prefer physical buttons instead of relying on the screen.

  • Mileage: 6,282
  • Efficiency: 4.0 miles/kWh

It’s been a while since I’ve run a fully electric car and I still have no way of charging at home, so with the arrival of the Smart #1, I’m back to relying on the public charging network. However, I have a lot less fear than before, thanks to the increased number of chargepoints near where I live. 

To be honest, when I heard I would be running the Smart, I had very little idea what to expect. The #1 is a fresh start for the brand, and while its new all-electric range of cars still has some input from Mercedes, the platform and mechanics are provided by the Chinese company Geely. It’s the same platform that’s used by the Volvo EX30.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

This leaves Mercedes to provide all the bits you can see, and Smart certainly hasn’t played safe. The car has some real Marmite elements both inside and out that divide opinion – or at least they do in my house. I haven’t made my mind up about the exterior; from some angles it looks good, but I’m not convinced about the front view. Maybe it will grow on me, but my husband likes it more. 

The interior is where Smart has been really brave, though, with a huge centre console that takes up a lot of space. My husband and I both disliked it immediately, although I’m starting to warm to it because it creates three very practical storage areas, all with sliding covers. Up front, the smallest cubby includes wireless phone charging in our Premium-spec car, while the middle one has two cup-holders, and the large storage space behind can work as a mini cooler – handy for keeping snacks chilled. Beneath the console is the perfect slot for my handbag – much better than having
it on the seat or front passenger footwell.  

Overall, the feel of the hi-tech interior is one of quality, and because it’s colour coded with the exterior, it makes a nice change from too much black plastic. There’s a 9.2-inch digital cluster behind the steering wheel, and a head-up display is included on our car’s spec, while the dash is dominated by a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. The clarity is good, and although I’ve found it fiddly to navigate so far, hopefully that will improve as I get used to it. But I’m really not keen on the lack of physical buttons.  

The amount of glass means visibility is good and adds to the airy feel, but while the panoramic sunroof does actually have a physical button, it’s not one-touch, so you have to keep your finger on it to use it.

Smart #1 - dashboard21

The car is packed with safety technology that helped earn a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The list of kit includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a cross-traffic alert. True, some of it is rather intrusive, but I haven’t found it too frustrating in everyday driving. 

One issue we had with the handover from Smart was how long it took for the car to notice that the key wasn’t present. The firm’s rep was two stops along the London Underground with the key, and I’d driven in the opposite direction, before I got a warning that the key couldn’t be detected. I got back to the drop-off point and got the key, but security-wise it was alarming.

Model:Smart #1 Premium
Rating:3.5 stars
On fleet since:July 2024
Price new:£38,950
Powertrain:66kWh battery, single e-motor, 226bhp
CO2/BiK:0g/km/2%
Options:None
Insurance*:Group: 32 Quote: £1,869
Mileage:6,282
Efficiency:4.0 miles/kWh
Any problems?Badly fitting bonnet
Dawn Grant
