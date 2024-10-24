Smart #1 Premium long-term test: electric SUV is a hit-and-miss experience

This leaves Mercedes to provide all the bits you can see, and Smart certainly hasn’t played safe. The car has some real Marmite elements both inside and out that divide opinion – or at least they do in my house. I haven’t made my mind up about the exterior; from some angles it looks good, but I’m not convinced about the front view. Maybe it will grow on me, but my husband likes it more.

The interior is where Smart has been really brave, though, with a huge centre console that takes up a lot of space. My husband and I both disliked it immediately, although I’m starting to warm to it because it creates three very practical storage areas, all with sliding covers. Up front, the smallest cubby includes wireless phone charging in our Premium-spec car, while the middle one has two cup-holders, and the large storage space behind can work as a mini cooler – handy for keeping snacks chilled. Beneath the console is the perfect slot for my handbag – much better than having

it on the seat or front passenger footwell.

Overall, the feel of the hi-tech interior is one of quality, and because it’s colour coded with the exterior, it makes a nice change from too much black plastic. There’s a 9.2-inch digital cluster behind the steering wheel, and a head-up display is included on our car’s spec, while the dash is dominated by a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. The clarity is good, and although I’ve found it fiddly to navigate so far, hopefully that will improve as I get used to it. But I’m really not keen on the lack of physical buttons.

The amount of glass means visibility is good and adds to the airy feel, but while the panoramic sunroof does actually have a physical button, it’s not one-touch, so you have to keep your finger on it to use it.

The car is packed with safety technology that helped earn a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The list of kit includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and a cross-traffic alert. True, some of it is rather intrusive, but I haven’t found it too frustrating in everyday driving.

One issue we had with the handover from Smart was how long it took for the car to notice that the key wasn’t present. The firm’s rep was two stops along the London Underground with the key, and I’d driven in the opposite direction, before I got a warning that the key couldn’t be detected. I got back to the drop-off point and got the key, but security-wise it was alarming.