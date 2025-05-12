Car Deal of the Day: Be smart with the electric #1 for just £252 a month

Standout styling

261-mile range;

Just £251.89 a month

The cars that Smart builds today may be very different from the tiny two-seater the brand launched with in the nineties, but there's still the same quirky character and standout designs.

But if the Smart #1's styling (and name) wasn't head-turning enough, then this deal might make you take a second look.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, e-car Lease is offering the #1 for a tempting £251.89 right now. There's an initial payment of £3,228.68 to sort first, and the deal is for 48 months and 5,000 miles a year. If you cover higher miles, you can bump this up to 8,000 for just over £12 extra a month.

Happily, this deal isn't for the entry-level model but for the more desirable Pro+. This version gets a range of luxuries, including 19-inch wheels, LED lights, an electric tailgate and ambient lighting.

Pro+ also bags you the largest battery pack on offer in the #1 – 66kWh to be precise. This gives a claimed 261-mile range – which probably equates to around 220 miles in real-world driving – and there's 150kW DC charging capability, which means a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up will take less than 30 minutes.

With 268bhp being sent to the rear wheels, the #1 covers the 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds, but generally the driving experience is on the comfort side rather than sporty.

The interior is a nice place to be, thanks to an interestingly designed dashboard, and the interior is huge, which may come as a surprise if you remember the original Smart car.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Smart #1 leasing offers from leading providers on our Smart #1 hub page.

