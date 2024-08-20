Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hot Smart #3 Brabus ups the attitude with a sleek styling kit

Brabus upgrades include new wheels and trim, plus interior tweaks to elevate EV’s aesthetic

by: Antony Ingram
20 Aug 2024
New Brabus Smart 3 - front static 9

German tuning expert Brabus is no stranger to tweaking cars from the Smart brand. Its latest upgrades aren’t for a two-seat city car, low-slung roadster or energetic hot hatchback though, but instead a series of parts for the Smart #3 SUV.

If you’re reading between the lines, you’ll note no mention of extra power there. That’s because there’s already a Brabus variant of the Smart #3, and it already makes a hefty 422bhp – the kind of output you might have seen from some of the brand’s Autobahn-storming tuned Mercedes back in the day.

Instead, this is simply a package of upgrades for the existing Brabus-badged car, giving the #3 more visual attitude to go with its ample (0-62mph in 3.7 seconds) performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Working from front to back, Brabus adds a lower lip spoiler to the existing front bumper, claimed to reduce high-speed lift, and a couple of trim elements to the side grilles. The side skirts are unchanged, but Brabus has always been a proponent of an eye-catching alloy wheel, and offers either 20-inch or 21-inch ‘Monoblock Z’ designs, in place of the standard 20-inch alloys. The 21-inch versions are forged and have a racing-style centre-lock cover for the hubs. Both wheel options get a choice of Continental, Hankook, or Yokohama tyres.

Brabus also fits sports suspension which lowers the ride height by 35mm, while around the back there’s a new tailgate spoiler, and a diffuser element for the rear bumper. The overall effect, in pictures at least, is quite convincing – from some angles you could almost kid yourself it’s a slick-looking hot hatchback, rather than a portly 1,800kg SUV.

The Brabus upgrades continue inside, with backlit Brabus scuff plates in each door sill, black floor mats, a velour boot liner, aluminium pedals, and embroidered Brabus logos and red piping as far as the eye can see.

The #3’s upgrades join a package of similar visual tweaks for the shorter Smart #1. All prices for the Brabus parts are ‘on request’, while the standard Smart Brabus #3 currently starts at £45,450 on the road.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Smart #3 review
Smart #3 - front
In-depth reviews

Smart #3 review

The Smart #3 is a practical mid-size coupe-SUV that’s great to drive but with annoying infotainment and quality issues
21 May 2024
Best crossover cars to buy 2024
Best crossover cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best crossover cars to buy 2024

Small car costs with a little SUV muscle, these are the best crossovers on the market
25 Apr 2024
New Smart #3: UK prices and specs revealed for premium electric coupe-SUV
Smart #3 - front action
News

New Smart #3: UK prices and specs revealed for premium electric coupe-SUV

Smart has announced pricing for its new #3 with a new trim level added
30 Nov 2023
New Smart #3 Brabus 2024 review: It's hot, maybe too hot!
Smart #3 Brabus - front
Road tests

New Smart #3 Brabus 2024 review: It's hot, maybe too hot!

The high performance Brabus version of the Smart #3 delivers a level of pace that was once alien to compact SUV drivers but is becoming par for the co…
29 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month
Skoda Octavia UK - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: hugely practical Skoda Octavia for an astonishing £152 per month

£152 per month for our 2024 Family Car of the Year is an absolute steal and our Car Deal of the Day for 16 August
16 Aug 2024
Audi, BMW, Mercedes and VW really need to up their game as the car industry evolves
Opinion - automotive industry 2024
Opinion

Audi, BMW, Mercedes and VW really need to up their game as the car industry evolves

Mike Rutherford believes that the big German brands must take action in the face of disappointing Driver Power scores
18 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content