New Smart Concept #5 is a rough and ready electric off-roader

The latest car to be confirmed for the 2024 Beijing Motor Show is the Smart Concept #5. The brand is calling this electric SUV its “most spacious and versatile vehicle to date”, teeing up a future entry into the premium mid-size SUV segment.

Visually, the car looks like a cross between a Mercedes GLB and a shrunken Land Rover Defender, albeit with some of the smooth, curved edges seen on Smart’s existing #1 SUV. The maker has delved deep into its imaginary off-road accessories brochure for the concept, fitting the #5 with knobbly tyres, protective cladding and even a roof rack. The shortened front and rear overhangs should help when the going gets tough.

Of course, we expect the Smart #5 production car’s design to be diluted when it arrives later in the year. The frameless window arrangement will most likely be replaced with conventional B and C-pillars, while the #5’s front and rear lighting signatures are sure to mirror those of the smaller and more affordable #1 and #3 models. Some of the #5’s add-ons may be available as options, but the chunky tyres are almost certain to be swapped out for more road-biased rubber.

Inside, Smart is showing off its next-generation infotainment system, with dual OLED displays powered by a “high-performance AMD V2000 chip”. The maker claims this system will provide “optimal access to the vehicle’s numerous functions” though details on what these functions include aren’t yet available. Ambient lighting also features, alongside a portable speaker in the centre console. The seats offer heating and ventilation, as well as massage functionality.

Smart says the #5 will also utilise the latest AI technology, with a new virtual in-car assistant that it claims can engage in “entertaining conversations”. Useful, perhaps, if you’re feeling lonely on a long drive, or trying to stay awake late at night.