The all-new Smart #2 is on track to make its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October, but before it does, Smart has given us another undisguised look at the next evolution of its innovative, super-compact city car.

Like its ForTwo forbear, the #2 will be a pint-sized runabout with Smart promising “unmatched urban agility” for conquering even the most congested cities, plus impressive levels of refinement, quality and stability for a city-focused car. Despite the newcomer sitting below the #3, #5 and rather confusingly the #1 in Smart’s line-up, the company also says the #2 will be the “undisputed halo product of the Smart portfolio”.

The latest teasers come courtesy of some murals dotted around Shanghai, Buenos Aires and Melbourne and they pretty much reveal the nose of the Smart #2 in its entirety. They show the classic Smart Car tiny proportions, a simple, rounded front-end design with aggressively angled headlights, and split four-spoke alloy wheels.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Previous imagery of the Smart #2 testing showed the upmarket Renault Twingo rival would retain plenty of design cues from its ForTwo predecessor.

The monobox shape, almost non-existent overhangs, angry expression on the front, wheels pushed right out to the corners of the car, and even the bulging wheelarches were all elements that defined the ForTwo. However, that design has been refined and the upcoming car is supposed to stay true to the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Love, Pure, Unexpected’.