New 2024 Suzuki Swift revealed – and it looks just like the concept

The new Suzuki Swift was shown off recently in concept form at the Tokyo Motor Show, but as we can see from these latest images, the production car will look identical when it arrives in 2024.

Revealed on Suzuki Japan’s news website, the production-ready Swift features no changes from the concept. Indeed the design is similar to the rounded supermini shape we’ve grown used to over the past 20 years.

Suzuki has clearly gone for an evolutionary look for the new Swift. It again features a ‘floating roof’ created by blacking out the A-pillar, plus plenty of curved edges and a clamshell-like bonnet to give the car a sleeker look. The rear end features lights that are similar to the current model’s, along with a roof spoiler and a rear-view camera.

Inside we can see a revised dash layout, including a new nine-inch touchscreen with an infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Below that there’s a set of physical climate control switches and further down some USB charging ports. A new set of driver instruments have appeared, although the steering wheel and gear lever look identical to the previous model’s.

A new engine has been developed for the fourth-generation Swift. It’s a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit mated to a CVT gearbox, which Suzuki says “improves quietness and fuel efficiency”. As before, there’s also mild-hybrid power from an integrated starter generator and on the Japanese models an option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, although we expect UK Swifts to only come with two-wheel drive.

We expect the Swift to arrive in the UK next year, with the starting price likely to be higher than the current model’s £17,199 entry-level price tag. However, that would still make it one of the cheapest superminis on the market, rivalling the Citroen C3, Dacia Sandero and SEAT Ibiza.

