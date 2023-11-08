Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 2024 Suzuki Swift revealed – and it looks just like the concept

The fourth-generation Swift has been shown off in Japan

by: Alastair Crooks
8 Nov 2023
2024 Suzuki Swift - front static7

The new Suzuki Swift was shown off recently in concept form at the Tokyo Motor Show, but as we can see from these latest images, the production car will look identical when it arrives in 2024. 

Revealed on Suzuki Japan’s news website, the production-ready Swift features no changes from the concept. Indeed the design is similar to the rounded supermini shape we’ve grown used to over the past 20 years. 

Suzuki has clearly gone for an evolutionary look for the new Swift. It again features a ‘floating roof’ created by blacking out the A-pillar, plus plenty of curved edges and a clamshell-like bonnet to give the car a sleeker look. The rear end features lights that are similar to the current model’s, along with a roof spoiler and a rear-view camera. 

2024 Suzuki Swift - dashboard7

Inside we can see a revised dash layout, including a new nine-inch touchscreen with an infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Below that there’s a set of physical climate control switches and further down some USB charging ports. A new set of driver instruments have appeared, although the steering wheel and gear lever look identical to the previous model’s.  

A new engine has been developed for the fourth-generation Swift. It’s a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol unit mated to a CVT gearbox, which Suzuki says “improves quietness and fuel efficiency”. As before, there’s also mild-hybrid power from an integrated starter generator and on the Japanese models an option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, although we expect UK Swifts to only come with two-wheel drive. 

We expect the Swift to arrive in the UK next year, with the starting price likely to be higher than the current model’s £17,199 entry-level price tag. However, that would still make it one of the cheapest superminis on the market, rivalling the Citroen C3, Dacia Sandero and SEAT Ibiza

Now read our list of the best superminis to buy right now...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

New Suzuki Swift gets a concept car preview
Suzuki Swift concept – front
News

New Suzuki Swift gets a concept car preview

A new Swift is coming and fresh images give us our most detailed look yet
24 Oct 2023

Most Popular

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'
Opinion - scrap
Opinion

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'

Mike Rutherford is stunned that car insurance premiums have risen by an average 61 per cent in the past 12 months
5 Nov 2023
New Volvo EX30 2023 review: a desirable EV at a great price
Volvo EX30 - front
Road tests

New Volvo EX30 2023 review: a desirable EV at a great price

The Volvo EX30 baby SUV is a brilliant electric car, especially at this price
6 Nov 2023
New Toyota Prius 2023 review: the hybrid superstar now coming to the UK
2023 Toyota Prius PHEV - front tracking
Road tests

New Toyota Prius 2023 review: the hybrid superstar now coming to the UK

Toyota has changed its mind and is now bringing the new Prius to the UK, we find out if this is cause for celebration
6 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content