Best performance cars to buy 2024

Of course, you can opt for the more powerful GT, S or R variant, but the regular A110 offers more than enough performance and agility to bring endless hours of smiles. 248bhp and 320Nm may not sound like a huge amount compared to some of the other cars on this list, but the sub-1,200kg kerb weight means there isn't too much bulk for the 1.8-litre engine to haul around. The A110 will happily sprint from 0-62mph in well under five seconds.

9. Toyota GR Yaris

Prices from £44,300

Pros Cons Real-world usability

Subtly aggressive styling

Punchy power delivery Firm ride

A bit too expensive

Awkward back seats

It may be small but the Toyota GR Yaris is indeed mighty. To create this ‘World Rally Car for the road’, Toyota has done far more than just soup up a standard Yaris with a bodykit and a big exhaust. Instead, they’ve added one of the most powerful three-cylinder engines the world has ever seen (it produces a whopping 276bhp), stiffened the suspension, and fitted a highly sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. This combination makes for a pocket rocket that will pack a serious punch on the straights and then make light work of corners.

With a claimed 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 143mph, the GR Yaris certainly isn't the fastest performance car on the market, but it is so much fun to drive that this probably won’t even matter if you find yourself behind the wheel. Where it also shines is in its daily usability; the three-cylinder engine should return around 30mpg if you go easy on the throttle (a lot by typical performance car standards), and it comes with Toyota’s five-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard.

10. Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster

Prices from £53,800

Pros Cons Pin-sharp handling

Plenty of power

Superb build quality Expensive options

Limited practicality

Road noise on big wheels

While the mid-engined, two-seater sports car market isn’t exactly saturated, the cars that do occupy it face a tight battle to be the best, and the Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster is often regarded as the pinnacle. Even though the 718 is technically an entry-point into Porsche ownership, it still provides an incredibly sharp and enjoyable driving experience that few cars can come close to matching.

The latest generation cars caused something of a stir among fans when Porsche announced that they would be downsizing the engine choices from six-cylinders down to four. Set this controversy aside, though, and you will quickly realise that these turbocharged units are more than up to the job (the only real downside being a distinct lack of noise). However, Porsche has since reintroduced a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine to the GTS models. No matter which 718 you opt for, though, you will enjoy precise steering, excellent balance, brilliant handling, and plenty of power, so you’ll struggle to go wrong.

Now check out the fastest-accelerating cars in the world…