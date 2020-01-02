Best performance cars to buy 2024
Performance cars have reached new heights of speed and interaction - here’s a list of our ten favourites from the current crop
Even as the industry makes the switch to electric power, the performance car market remains as diverse as ever. With everything ranging from family-friendly hot hatchbacks to fully fledged sports cars, these models deliver true driving thrills. We’ve thoroughly tested every performance car that you can buy in the UK in order to determine which are the very best, so read on to discover the top 10 best performance cars to buy right now.
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- BMW M2
- Porsche 911
- Honda Civic Type R
- Maserati MC20
- Ford Focus ST
- Ferrari 296 GTB
- Alpine A110
- Toyota GR Yaris
- Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster
1. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- Prices from £65,000
The age of the electric car is upon us, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is concrete proof that an EV can also be a great performance car. Not only does it top this list, but the Ioniq 5 N also took our Performance Car of the Year trophy at the 2024 Auto Express New Car Awards. It really is that good.
There’s an overall feeling that Hyundai truly let its engineers go to town when building the Ioniq 5 N, because it’s loaded with features that range from groundbreaking to downright bonkers. It’s a heavy car, but the chassis has been carefully crafted to make this EV genuinely engaging to drive, as opposed to one that’s simply quick in a straight line.
That being said, it's still very fast. The Ioniq 5 N’s 641bhp twin motors allow it to sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. If you find linear acceleration a bit dull, there’s even the option of simulated manual gearshifts, and these are surprisingly convincing.
2. BMW M2
- Prices from £66,000
BMW’s M division has produced some fantastic performance cars over the decades, but the BMW M2 is one of its finest creations yet. There is a real chance that this will be the final petrol-only sports car to come from BMW, so it’s a fitting end to a fantastic era.
The M2 follows the classic BMW formula of a six-cylinder engine at the front and rear-wheel drive at the back. In the middle, an eight-speed automatic is fitted as standard but you do have the option of a six-speed manual. The twin-turbocharged engine produces 473bhp and up to 600Nm of torque, and this propels the M2 from 0-62mph in as little as four seconds if it has the automatic gearbox fitted. The manual is slightly slower at 4.2 seconds. The manual M2’s 177mph top speed means it also starts to creep into supercar territory (autos are limited to 155mph).
It’s undeniably quick, but the level of fun on offer with this BMW coupé is where it arguably shines the most. The M2 attacks corners with precision, and its smaller stature makes it more nimble than its bigger M car siblings.
3. Porsche 911
- Prices from £99,800
In any guise, the 992-generation of Porsche 911 is a high-quality car that offers solid performance and genuine driver engagement. There are a wide range of variants to choose from, but none of them will leave you feeling short-changed.
Even in base Carrera spec, the Porsche 911 will blast you from 0-62mph in only 4.1 seconds, and provide an incredibly enjoyable driving experience in the process. You’ll also have the choice of a convertible or targa roof if you wish, and it’s comfortable enough that you won’t be horrified by the idea of using it every day.
Alternatively, if you prefer your Porsches to be a bit more track-oriented, there’s the option of the hardcore GT3 RS. This 911 has received some very carefully thought-out aerodynamic tweaks, as well as more power, and the result is an incredible amount of downforce and grip. If that still doesn’t appeal to you, there are a number of special editions including the slightly more subdued 911 S/T or even the off-roading 911 Dakar.
4. Honda Civic Type R
- Prices from £50,000
- Best for practicality
The Honda Civic Type R is rather easy going until you uncork its 324bhp. In normal driving, it feels tightly wound but beautifully judged, with instinctive responses from all its controls. Make no mistake, though, because our 2024 Hot Hatch of the Year lurks beneath this sophistication.
The fury from the Civic’s 2.0-litre motor is only just contained by its 265-width front tyres, which occasionally skate and hop over the road surface at maximum attack. Importantly, though, the Civic clearly communicates when you’ve reached — and breached — its limits, so these moments are exciting rather than frustrating.
In fact, it feels unlike any other hot hatch in its flat, wide stance, storming along like a Super Touring car rather than an upright family car. It might cost a whopping £50,000, but the FL5 Type R justifies its asking price — and then some.
5. Maserati MC20
- Prices from £204,500
After an 18-year hiatus from the supercar market, Maserati made every effort to ensure that the MC20 is a statement of intent, and a reminder the historic marque is still a force to be reckoned with.
With its truly stunning looks, butterfly doors, carbon-fibre chassis, double-wishbone suspension, and ferocious 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, the 621bhp MC20 has every supercar factor covered, and even features F1-derived technology. A starting price of around £205,000 means the cost even looks reasonably good value next to some of its supercar rivals. 0-62mph takes just 2.9 seconds in the correct conditions, and it will keep accelerating until it hits an impressive 202mph. However you drive it, whether hammering it around a track or cruising through town, the MC20 is undoubtedly a very special car.
6. Ford Focus ST
- Prices from £37,700
- Best value for money
The Ford Fiesta ST is dead, but the Ford Focus ST isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. This is a very good thing, too, because it’s one of the more modestly priced performance cars on the current market. A lower cost certainly doesn’t mean it’s less fun, though,
The 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumps out 276bhp and 420Nm of torque, and this is delivered to the Focus ST’s front wheels. A limited-slip differential helps to keep this power under control, and the result is a 0-62mph time of 5.7 seconds and a 155mph top speed. The Focus’s hatchback body already means it does a good job of doubling up as a family car, but you can also choose an estate version, and few things are cooler than a fast estate car.
7. Ferrari 296 GTB
- Prices from £250,000
It’s fair to say that Ferrari stumbled slightly in its second stab at a hybrid supercar. The V12 LaFerrari was mesmerising, but the electrified SF90 felt confused in its execution. Thankfully, with the 296 GTB, the firm went back to the drawing board and gave us its best supercar in years.
It did so, surprisingly, by dropping two cylinders and four-wheel drive, which unlocked the trademark expressive handling that the SF90 lacked. Amazingly, the V6 motor sounds even better than Ferrari’s twin-turbo V8, with the electrified system offering a combined 819bhp.
The performance is eye-widening, but the nature of delivery is what defines the 296 GTB. It feels light, responsive and endlessly adjustable, which is some feat considering the complexity of the powertrain. The hybrid element genuinely adds to the thrill, rather than reining it back.
8. Alpine A110
- Prices from £54,500
Alpine’s return to the sports car world can safely be described as a highly successful one. Built to compete with the Porsche 718 Cayman and Lotus Emira, the Alpine A110 is a good old-fashioned two-seater, rear-wheel-drive sports car that’s lightweight, reasonably priced and a real pleasure to drive.
Of course, you can opt for the more powerful GT, S or R variant, but the regular A110 offers more than enough performance and agility to bring endless hours of smiles. 248bhp and 320Nm may not sound like a huge amount compared to some of the other cars on this list, but the sub-1,200kg kerb weight means there isn't too much bulk for the 1.8-litre engine to haul around. The A110 will happily sprint from 0-62mph in well under five seconds.
9. Toyota GR Yaris
- Prices from £44,300
It may be small but the Toyota GR Yaris is indeed mighty. To create this ‘World Rally Car for the road’, Toyota has done far more than just soup up a standard Yaris with a bodykit and a big exhaust. Instead, they’ve added one of the most powerful three-cylinder engines the world has ever seen (it produces a whopping 276bhp), stiffened the suspension, and fitted a highly sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. This combination makes for a pocket rocket that will pack a serious punch on the straights and then make light work of corners.
With a claimed 0-62mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 143mph, the GR Yaris certainly isn't the fastest performance car on the market, but it is so much fun to drive that this probably won’t even matter if you find yourself behind the wheel. Where it also shines is in its daily usability; the three-cylinder engine should return around 30mpg if you go easy on the throttle (a lot by typical performance car standards), and it comes with Toyota’s five-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard.
10. Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster
- Prices from £53,800
While the mid-engined, two-seater sports car market isn’t exactly saturated, the cars that do occupy it face a tight battle to be the best, and the Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster is often regarded as the pinnacle. Even though the 718 is technically an entry-point into Porsche ownership, it still provides an incredibly sharp and enjoyable driving experience that few cars can come close to matching.
The latest generation cars caused something of a stir among fans when Porsche announced that they would be downsizing the engine choices from six-cylinders down to four. Set this controversy aside, though, and you will quickly realise that these turbocharged units are more than up to the job (the only real downside being a distinct lack of noise). However, Porsche has since reintroduced a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine to the GTS models. No matter which 718 you opt for, though, you will enjoy precise steering, excellent balance, brilliant handling, and plenty of power, so you’ll struggle to go wrong.
