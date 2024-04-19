Tesla slashes Supercharger membership cost with 42 sites now open to all EVs

In an effort to encourage more electric car drivers to use its ever-growing network of Supercharger ultra-rapid public chargers, Tesla has announced that it has slashed the price of its Supercharger membership programme to £8.99 per month.

While Tesla owners get access to the Supercharger network’s lower charging rates as one of the perks of ownership, owners of other EVs are charged slightly more per kilowatt-hour of electricity dispensed.

That is, unless they sign up to Tesla’s Supercharger Membership programme, which unlocks the same lower charging prices awarded to owners of the brand’s cars, such as the top-selling Tesla Model Y SUV.

As mentioned, the cost of membership has now been cut from £10.99 per month to £8.99 per month. There’s also now an annual membership plan which allows EV drivers to pay a fixed £90 lump sum to save themselves roughly £18 over the course of the year.

So, what’s the catch? Well, according to Tesla, there isn’t one; the American giant’s 42 sites that are now open to all EV drivers typically offer similar rates per kilowatt-hour as rival chargepoint operators, with the membership bringing reduced cost for those charging frequently.

Auto Express also asked Tesla whether the decrease in membership costs would be accompanied by an increase in the charging prices available to non-members. Thankfully, Tesla said this would not be the case, and the slash in membership price was simply “welcoming more non-Tesla owners into our bubble as we expand the network”.

Tesla now has over 140 Supercharger sites in the UK – as mentioned, 42 of these are currently available to non-Tesla drivers, with more and more opening up as time goes by.

In late 2023, Tesla introduced its latest V4 Supercharger; not only will all of them be open to any EV driver, but these latest units also incorporate a screen displaying live pricing data, as well as a contactless payment pad. This not only means drivers do not have to download the Tesla app in order to charge as with older Supercharger units, but it’s also in-line with the government’s newest regulations which aim to simplify EV charging.