Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Tesla slashes Supercharger membership cost with 42 sites now open to all EVs

Tesla has cut the costs of its Supercharger Membership, which grants access to lower charging rates, by £2 per month

by: Tom Jervis
19 Apr 2024
Tesla Superchargers

In an effort to encourage more electric car drivers to use its ever-growing network of Supercharger ultra-rapid public chargers, Tesla has announced that it has slashed the price of its Supercharger membership programme to £8.99 per month.

While Tesla owners get access to the Supercharger network’s lower charging rates as one of the perks of ownership, owners of other EVs are charged slightly more per kilowatt-hour of electricity dispensed.

That is, unless they sign up to Tesla’s Supercharger Membership programme, which unlocks the same lower charging prices awarded to owners of the brand’s cars, such as the top-selling Tesla Model Y SUV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As mentioned, the cost of membership has now been cut from £10.99 per month to £8.99 per month. There’s also now an annual membership plan which allows EV drivers to pay a fixed £90 lump sum to save themselves roughly £18 over the course of the year.

So, what’s the catch? Well, according to Tesla, there isn’t one; the American giant’s 42 sites that are now open to all EV drivers typically offer similar rates per kilowatt-hour as rival chargepoint operators, with the membership bringing reduced cost for those charging frequently. 

Auto Express also asked Tesla whether the decrease in membership costs would be accompanied by an increase in the charging prices available to non-members. Thankfully, Tesla said this would not be the case, and the slash in membership price was simply “welcoming more non-Tesla owners into our bubble as we expand the network”.

Tesla now has over 140 Supercharger sites in the UK – as mentioned, 42 of these are currently available to non-Tesla drivers, with more and more opening up as time goes by. 

In late 2023, Tesla introduced its latest V4 Supercharger; not only will all of them be open to any EV driver, but these latest units also incorporate a screen displaying live pricing data, as well as a contactless payment pad. This not only means drivers do not have to download the Tesla app in order to charge as with older Supercharger units, but it’s also in-line with the government’s newest regulations which aim to simplify EV charging.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Government says ‘no’ to new cash incentives for electric car buyers
Parliament
News

Government says ‘no’ to new cash incentives for electric car buyers

A Lords Committee report backing car-makers’ calls for discounts to boost EV sales falls on deaf ears
19 Apr 2024
Food or car insurance? Tough choices for low income households as costs spiral
Car insurance
News

Food or car insurance? Tough choices for low income households as costs spiral

Citizens Advice has told parliament’s Treasury Committee that people of colour pay, on average, £250 more for car insurance
18 Apr 2024
M25 weekend closure no.2 to bring “long delays” in May
Diversion route for the M25 closure between Junctions 8 and 10
News

M25 weekend closure no.2 to bring “long delays” in May

Further M25 closures are expected to take place throughout the year, with the next scheduled for 10-13 May
16 Apr 2024
Banks told to brace for billions in potential car finance scandal payouts
Hand building piles of coins
News

Banks told to brace for billions in potential car finance scandal payouts

The FCA is investigating now-banned ‘discretionary commission arrangements’, which could result in huge compensation payouts for motorists
15 Apr 2024

Most Popular

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind
Dacia Duster - tailgate
News

‘Dacia Zen’ seven-year warranty brings added peace of mind

The value brand’s new warranty is also available on used cars, as well as for existing Dacia customers
16 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month
Mercedes EQC - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mercedes EQC offers luxury EV motoring for £327 a month

Mercedes’s EQC showed that the German firm was serious about electric cars and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for Monday 15 April
15 Apr 2024
New Nissan Qashqai gets angry, as best-selling family SUV receives aggressive facelift
Nissan Qashqai reveal - front
News

New Nissan Qashqai gets angry, as best-selling family SUV receives aggressive facelift

In addition to its new much sharper design, the Qashqai now features Google apps and voice assistant built in
17 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content