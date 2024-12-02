Tesla’s 2024 Holiday Update brings a sack-load of Christmas gifts to owners

Tesla’s update also features quality of life enhancements for the map, and route planning features. You can set your preferred battery level for arrival at your destination. Tell the car you, for example, want to arrive with at least 70% of charge in the tank, the system will adjust your charge stops to make sure you get there with the right amount in reserve. While you’re thinking about charge stops, you can also have a look at potential detours along your route - the map will show you how much time they’ll add to your journey. Fans of staying dry, or packing appropriately, will enjoy the update’s new Precipitation Map and Weather at Destination functions. Want to know whether to pack wellies or a crop top for your day trip? Your Tesla can now tell you…

Tesla’s also given its cars a new active safety feature - Rear Cross Traffic Alert. When reversing out of a space, the car’s rear cameras and sensors will alert the driver, via the car’s screen and an audio warning, if a car, pedestrian, or… anything else is coming that might cause an accident.

Not one to let whimsy pass it by, the latest update comes with a dose of fun. Cybertruck owners can now modify their car’s on-screen avatar with preloaded or custom designs, or they can activate ‘Santa Mode’ to turn their truck into a reindeer-towed blocky sleigh. It’ll even chuck in an elf. Tesla’s light shows are the stuff of legend, and now you can schedule them from the Tesla App - as soon as the update drops you can set any of the car’s shows (including two new ones) for whichever time you fancy. Your neighbours will love you for the 02:00 song and dance.

Flatulence and Tesla are long-established bedfellows - so to speak - and the latest update to the car’s ‘fart mode’ isn’t afraid to toot that particular horn once again. You can now activate ‘fart on contact’ mode, which will play the appropriate (or not if you’re giving a vicar a lift) sounds when the seat detects a bottom. Fun for all the family. Speaking of fun - there’s also a new game, Boomerang Fu, on its way with the update, as well as the ability to play games from the rear seats.

There’s quite a bit more on the way with the Tesla 2024 Holiday Update, too - a maintenance summary on the car’s screen, the ability to adjust passenger seats from a new Seats Control Panel, more control over video play, dropped music volume when reversing, navigation that’ll automatically avoid road closures, a sharper Sentry Mode if someone tries the door handle, energy consumption pages added to the screen for certain models, live Supercharger info, live updates traffic on your nav route for cars without premium connectivity, a better rear camera for the Cybertruck, improved TuneIn Radio, and more besides.

The update will be available over-the-air to Tesla drivers and will begin rolling out next week.

