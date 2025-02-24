Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Tesla Supercharger stations to get virtual queues

Arguments over who should charge their car next could be a thing of the past

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Feb 2025
Tesla Superchargers

One of the bugbears still surrounding EV motoring is charging and specifically waiting times. But Tesla is looking to tackle this issue by piloting ‘virtual queues’ at its Superchargers. 

Set to start in the spring, Tesla hasn’t announced where the virtual queuing system would be tested, just stating ‘selected sites’ at this stage. The American company did confirm it would implement a ‘wider rollout this year if feedback is positive’. 

Details on how the virtual queuing system will work haven’t been announced yet either, although we expect it to be integrated into the Tesla app or in-car system. It should make a note of drivers as they enter the station, which will hopefully avoid any arguments about who’s next in line to charge. The brand has said that less than one per cent of its Supercharger users experience a wait time. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Supercharger stations have been open to non-Tesla EVs (as long as they have a CCS-type port) for almost three years now, and we’re doubtful if this new scheme will be open to those vehicles. 

Tesla’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, reportedly fired the entire Tesla Supercharger team last year in a move to deal with competition from rivals. The company’s Supercharger roll out is still planned to expand by 20 per cent year-on-year. Last year there were 60,000 Superchargers globally, with 1,400 of those in the UK.

Are you in the market for a new Tesla? Click here for all the latest new and used Tesla offers from the Auto Express marketplace...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Tesla plans for ‘more affordable models’ before summer
Tesla logo badge

Tesla plans for ‘more affordable models’ before summer

New vehicles are set to use Tesla’s next-generation platform with production line costs cut
News
3 Feb 2025
Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership
Opinion - Mike Rutherford

Car brands like Tesla and Vauxhall risk falling behind due to poor leadership

Mike Rutherford thinks manufacturers like Tesla and Vauxhall could be left behind due to poor management decisions
Opinion
2 Feb 2025
Elon Musk’s recent behaviour could spell disaster for Tesla
Opinion - Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s recent behaviour could spell disaster for Tesla

Paul Barker shares his opinion on why politics could prove problematic for this beloved EV brand
Opinion
29 Jan 2025
Make petrol cars more expensive, Tesla tells UK Government
Tesla Model Y - main image

Make petrol cars more expensive, Tesla tells UK Government

Elon Musk’s EV firm has lobbied the government to accelerate the push towards EVs by penalising petrol and diesel drivers
News
12 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Jaecoo 7 review
Jaecoo 7 - front

Jaecoo 7 review

The Jaecoo 7 represents a promising start for new brand, and could sell on its looks alone
In-depth reviews
5 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content