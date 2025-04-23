Elon Musk to step away from US government role as Tesla sales tumble

Then, of course, there’s the crater of controversy surrounding Musk himself; speaking to Auto Express, Professor of Business Economics at the University of Birmingham, David Bailey, said that “Tesla is getting a hammering, largely due to the toxicity of Elon Musk, but also the fact that the competition has heated up, especially from China and the likes of BYD.”

This is even something Musk himself admitted during the conference, stating that: “As some people know, there's been some blowback for the time that I've been spending in government with the Department of Government Efficiency. I think the work that we're doing there is actually very important for trying to rein in the insane deficit that is leading our country to destruction.”

In fact, Musk appears to be so aware of how his political actions may be impacting the success of the EV firm, he confirmed in the call that “starting next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly. I’ll have to continue doing it for the remainder of the President's term…but starting next month, I'll be allocating more of my time to Tesla”.

Can Tesla sales recover?

Nevertheless, Bailey believes that a recovery for Tesla “requires Musk’s departure” altogether, despite the CEO’s enigmatic personality being one of the main things that drew buyers to the brand in the first place. He continued, saying: “A recovery is possible by focusing on getting [another] mass market car to market and, like the CEO of Ryanair once said, by 'trying not to p**s our customers off so much’.”

Ultimately, it’s unfair to pin the entirety of Tesla’s recent losses on Musk himself – there are several other factors keeping the firm from extending its EV lead. That said, Tesla is putting huge emphasis on its forthcoming Cybercab self-driving taxi, which is set to make its debut in Austin, Texas, in June of this year.

Whether this will be able to stimulate interest and optimism in the Tesla brand is another question altogether, however, Musk himself predicts that there will be “millions of Teslas operating [fully] autonomously in the second half of next year”.

