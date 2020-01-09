The long-awaited, second-generation Tesla Roadster could be just around the corner, given that two new trademark filings have just emerged.

One image shows the profile of the Roadster, depicted simply by three lines. The cab-forward shape associated with supercars is still clear to see, although the rear haunch looks straighter than on the prototype model we’ve previously seen; indeed Tesla’s design language has shifted somewhat since the car was first announced in 2017. The other image is a trademark for the logo of the name ‘Roadster’ in a unique font for the car.

The trademarks, filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office on 3 February, increase speculation that the unveiling of the Roadster is imminent, just a few weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk had touted a potential springtime event. Musk had alluded to the Roadster on the Joe Rogan podcast last October, when he claimed it “has potential to be the most memorable product unveil ever”. Production of the Roadster is set to start 12 to 18 months after the reveal, meaning buyers might not receive their cars until late 2027.

Since that podcast, Musk has declared the Roadster will be the “best of the last human-driven cars”, as his company shifts its focus to more autonomous vehicles. In the 2025 Q4 earnings call, Musk said: “The only vehicles that we’ll make will be autonomous vehicles, with the exception of the next-generation Roadster, which we’re hoping to debut in April. Hopefully. It’s gonna be something out of this world.” The event is expected to take place on 1 April, which would give Tesla a justification to delay the Roadster again if it wants to play an April Fools’ joke.

Back in 2024, Musk acknowledged that development had slowed on the Roadster, stating “I’d certainly like to thank our long-suffering deposit holders of the Tesla Roadster,” but also backtracked on earlier updates, saying, “We are close to finalising the car’s design”.