Tesla Roadster on track for an April reveal after ten years in development
Tesla’s supercar could be “most memorable product unveil ever”
The long-awaited, second-generation Tesla Roadster could be just around the corner, given that two new trademark filings have just emerged.
One image shows the profile of the Roadster, depicted simply by three lines. The cab-forward shape associated with supercars is still clear to see, although the rear haunch looks straighter than on the prototype model we’ve previously seen; indeed Tesla’s design language has shifted somewhat since the car was first announced in 2017. The other image is a trademark for the logo of the name ‘Roadster’ in a unique font for the car.
The trademarks, filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office on 3 February, increase speculation that the unveiling of the Roadster is imminent, just a few weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk had touted a potential springtime event. Musk had alluded to the Roadster on the Joe Rogan podcast last October, when he claimed it “has potential to be the most memorable product unveil ever”. Production of the Roadster is set to start 12 to 18 months after the reveal, meaning buyers might not receive their cars until late 2027.
Since that podcast, Musk has declared the Roadster will be the “best of the last human-driven cars”, as his company shifts its focus to more autonomous vehicles. In the 2025 Q4 earnings call, Musk said: “The only vehicles that we’ll make will be autonomous vehicles, with the exception of the next-generation Roadster, which we’re hoping to debut in April. Hopefully. It’s gonna be something out of this world.” The event is expected to take place on 1 April, which would give Tesla a justification to delay the Roadster again if it wants to play an April Fools’ joke.
Back in 2024, Musk acknowledged that development had slowed on the Roadster, stating “I’d certainly like to thank our long-suffering deposit holders of the Tesla Roadster,” but also backtracked on earlier updates, saying, “We are close to finalising the car’s design”.
The reasoning behind those rounds of delays was due to other models in Tesla’s line-up, including the new Robotaxi. “It [the Roadster] has to come behind the things that have a more serious impact on the good of the world”, said Musk. “The Roadster is the cherry on the icing on the cake.”
What will the price and release date of the Tesla Roadster be?
The Tesla Roadster has been delayed many times since it was announced in 2017, partly due to supply chain shortages. The same happened with the brand’s Cybertruck pick-up.
Tesla has already started taking reservations for the Roadster. Prices for the entry-level model are expected to start from around £151,000, with customers being asked to place a £34,000 deposit.
Tesla will also launch a special-edition Founders Series model, which will be limited to just 1,000 examples. A final price for this version is yet to be confirmed – but the company has confirmed that buyers will need to place a £185,000 deposit just to secure their build slot. Musk also previously hinted at a version “beyond the base model," which could deliver even more performance.
What are the specs of the Tesla Roadster?
When the Tesla Roadster finally reaches production, Musk promises that it’ll set new benchmarks for electric car range and performance. The firm has already shown the potential of its latest battery and powertrain technology with the Tesla Model S Plaid, which has a maximum output of 1,006bhp and an impressive claimed range of more than 520 miles.
In the Model S Plaid, the tri-motor powertrain has enough grunt for a 0-60mph time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 200mph. However, Tesla will push the powertrain even further once it’s been shoehorned into the Roadster.
Naturally, there’ll be some parts shared between the Model S Plaid and the Roadster, which should speed production. However, unlike the original Roadster, the Mk2 car no longer occupies a class of its own – it will wade into an increasingly populated marketplace of pure-electric hypercars, including the Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista.
Elon Musk has already said the Roadster will have the same 1.9-second 0-60mph time as the Model S Plaid, although the sports car’s top speed will be 250mph. What’s more, the Roadster’s 0-100mph time could be as little as 4.2 seconds, which is faster than the Porsche Cayman GTS can accelerate from 0–62mph.
Musk is confident about the car’s ability, though, saying that the Roadster was designed to “give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars”. Tesla’s own website also made the rather bold claim that the Roadster is the “quickest car in the world”.
As on the Model S Plaid, the Roadster’s chassis is expected to feature two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front axle – and Elon says they’ll have a combined torque figure of 10,000Nm. Tesla also claims that its new flagship EV will cover the standing quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, making it the first production car to crack the nine-second mark.
What will the range of the Tesla Roadster be?
The Roadster has been designed with more than outright speed in mind. The motors will be powered by a 200kWh battery pack, which is almost twice the size of any other current electric car battery. Tesla says the unit will provide a maximum range of 620 miles.
Exactly how Tesla will manage 620 miles out a battery pack is yet to be properly explained, although the company has outlined a planned shift from traditional cylindrical cells to a more energy-dense “shingle-lattice” design.
Tesla says the new batteries can store more electricity, while retaining the same dimensions as the outgoing system – and, thanks to new silicon anodes rather than traditional graphite anodes, the cells should also be cheaper to produce.
Despite this focus on performance and range, though, Tesla remains adamant that the Roadster will be a practical means of transport. It’ll have a 2+2 seating layout – and, while Musk has conceded that “giant people” will struggle to fit in the rear, he has boasted that there’ll be plenty of storage space in the car’s nose and tail.
As suggested by its name, the Roadster features a convertible roof. However, rather than getting an electrically retractable hard-top, buyers are offered a manually removable glass panel for the middle of the supercar’s roof, which is stowed in the car’s boot. Tesla is yet to officially reveal the car’s interior.
