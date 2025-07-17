Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Gazoo Racing Toyota GT will be revealed on December 4th

Toyota will return to the supercar class, on road and track, with a V8 bellow

By:Jordan Katsianis
16 Oct 2025
Toyota GT prototype at Goodwood 2025

It’s official. Toyota will reveal its new V8-powered supercar on December 4th. The brand has confirmed that the front-engined hyper-GT will pick up the elite halo model baton from the Lexus LFA and the Toyota 2000GT before that.

This program has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, with prototypes parading in front of car fans at this year’s Goodwood festival of speed, but finally we’re getting closer to receiving official information from the horse’s mouth. 

So far, the brand has only released one official image of the car, showing one side of the front end. It reveals a slim LED headlight and a large lower intake. However, in addition to this single image, there’s also a wider shot of the same car on track-side signage at Fuji raceway. 

This reveals a GR, or Gazoo Racing, badge mounted on the lower grille, confirming that the new supercar, regardless of whether it’ll be badged a Toyota or Lexus, has come from Toyota’s motorsport arm. 

Technical details: what we know so far

Toyota GT picture

There has been almost no official information released about the prototypes, despite their public appearances, but there is lots we can gather. Following on from the car’s rumble up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Toyota’s also revealed some audio of the engine sound as part of its build-up to the 2025 Tokyo Mobility Show. 

This undoubtedly confirms the supercar will feature a V8 engine, probably turbocharged and possibly even hybrid assisted in the case of the road car version. 

Power and torque outputs are purely speculative at this stage, but given that road-going rivals are now comfortably into the 700bhp arena, we suspect the Toyota won’t be far behind. 

We have also learned a lot from the car’s proportions. They suggest that the engine sits in front of the driver, but behind the front axle, creating a front-mid engined layout as seen in the previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT

Toyota GT prototype Goodwood 2025

It’s impossible to tell from the prototypes, but it’s also likely that drive from the engine will be sent through a transaxle incorporating a limited-slip differential and quick-shifting automatic transmission. We don’t yet know whether that gearbox will be a traditional automatic, a dual-clutch or even some other form of self-shifter. 

The car’s construction is also rumoured to be of carbon fibre, this should keep the weight down and increase structural rigidity. A similar choice was made for the iconic Lexus LFA, which pioneered the technology for the Toyota group back in 2011. 

Toyota’s decision to build a road-going supercar isn’t just for on-road bragging rights, though, as it also plans on entering the GT3 class with a racing version that’s been co-developed alongside the road car program. The road-going car will homologate the racing car, in much the same way as the GR Yaris did for Toyota’s World Rally Championships entrant.

GT3 is a racing class where the most important sports and supercar brands do battle, from Ferrari and Porsche to McLaren, BMW, Lamborghini and Aston Martin.

Will it get Toyota or Lexus badging?

Toyota GT prototype Goodwood 2025 rear

Toyota is still being so coy on the details that we don’t yet know whether the new supercar will feature Gazoo Racing branding alongside a Toyota badge, or run the gauntlet of being badged as a Lexus and considered a successor to the LFA. 

The good news is that we won’t have to wait long for either road or race car to be shown in full. In fact, we believe the car will be racing as early as next year.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

