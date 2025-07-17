It’s official. Toyota will reveal its new V8-powered supercar on December 4th. The brand has confirmed that the front-engined hyper-GT will pick up the elite halo model baton from the Lexus LFA and the Toyota 2000GT before that.

This program has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, with prototypes parading in front of car fans at this year’s Goodwood festival of speed, but finally we’re getting closer to receiving official information from the horse’s mouth.

So far, the brand has only released one official image of the car, showing one side of the front end. It reveals a slim LED headlight and a large lower intake. However, in addition to this single image, there’s also a wider shot of the same car on track-side signage at Fuji raceway.

This reveals a GR, or Gazoo Racing, badge mounted on the lower grille, confirming that the new supercar, regardless of whether it’ll be badged a Toyota or Lexus, has come from Toyota’s motorsport arm.

Technical details: what we know so far

There has been almost no official information released about the prototypes, despite their public appearances, but there is lots we can gather. Following on from the car’s rumble up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Toyota’s also revealed some audio of the engine sound as part of its build-up to the 2025 Tokyo Mobility Show.